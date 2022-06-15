ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

Two Bodies Recovered After Swimmers Go Missing at Mine Hill Beach

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MINE HILL, NJ – The bodies of two swimmers who vanished on Tuesday at...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Daily Voice

River Vale Resident Drowns In Backyard Pool

A 55-year-old River Vale man drowned in his backyard pool on Friday, authorities confirmed. Borough police responding to a 911 call at 624 Brian Court shortly after 11 a.m. found Daniel Balestra still in the pool, responders said. Offices pulled the victim from the pool and began CPR, Police Lt....
RIVER VALE, NJ
NJ.com

Man hit by car while walking near N.J. park in critical condition

A 33-year-old man was taken to a hospital in critical condition after he was struck by a car late Wednesday near a park in Bergen County, authorities said. Fair Lawn police were called at 10:11 p.m. to Memorial Park on a report of a pedestrian struck by a car in a parking lot. When officers arrived, they found a borough resident in the lot suffering from a head injury, according to police.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
NJ.com

Missing, endangered man found dead

UPDATE: The missing man was found dead, West Windsor police said at 12:30 p.m. Friday. Police said the man’s death was not suspicious and that there is no danger to the public. West Windsor police continue to look for a missing, endangered man on Friday morning. The 22-year-old, who...
WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
City
Mine Hill Township, NJ
Morris County, NJ
Accidents
Morris County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Morris County, NJ
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck In Fair Lawn Hospitalized With Severe Injuries, Teen Driver Charged

A Fair Lawn man was severely injured when he was struck by a car driven by a 17-year-old borough boy, authorities confirmed. The driver of the 2014 Nissan Altima apparently had turned to avoid one pedestrian when he hit the 33-year-old victim in the parking lot at Memorial Park along the Passaic River shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday, Police Sgt. Brian Metzler said.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
Daily Voice

Massive Search Underway For Missing Endangered Man, 22, Near NJ Gun Club: Police

Authorities are conducting a massive search for a missing 22-year-old endangered man near a New Jersey gun club. West Windsor Police officers responded to the missing person’s report near Princeton-Hightstown Road in the area of Citizen’s Rifle and Revolver Club to search for the missing 22-year-old endangered resident around 8:55 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, the department said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New Jersey 101.5

Another drowning in NJ: This time tragedy strikes in back yard

RIVER VALE — A man drowned in his pool Friday morning, the 13th person to succumb to drowning in New Jersey since April and the fifth victim just this week. River Vale police Lt. Josh Wisse said officers were called to a home on Brian Court around 11:15 a.m. Despite officers performing life-saving measures, the 55-year-old man was pronounced dead 15 minutes later.
RIVER VALE, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Morris County woman killed in Fairfield Township crash

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ (Essex County) – A crash killed a Dover woman Tuesday in Fairfield Township, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens. The two-car crash happened on June 14 at around 5:00 p.m. on Passaic Avenue, Stephens said. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Chevy Cavalier, driven...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Driver Taken To Trauma Center As Car Plunges Down Embankment Into Hunterdon County Pond: PHOTOS

A driver was rescued and rushed to a nearby trauma center after a vehicle plunged down a steep embankment and landed in a pond in Hunterdon County, authorities said. The Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad responded to the crash near Route 202 and Colony Road in Raritan Township just after 8:35 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, the department said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

New Jersey man found with body in car accused of murder

FREEHOLD, N.J. (PIX11) — A Middlesex County man already criminally charged for having his ex-girlfriend’s dead body in his car will now also be charged with her murder, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said Friday. About 7:45 a.m. June 10, members of the Atlantic Highlands Police Department responded to a call and located a […]
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wrnjradio.com

3 seriously injured in Morris County crash

MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Three people suffered serious injuries in a crash in Mount Olive Township Wednesday morning. The crash happened on June 15, at 10:09 a.m., on Route 206 in the area of Matt’s Glass, 213 Route 206, police said. Officers arrived on scene...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Edison, NJ man charged with murder of former girlfriend found in car

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS — Already charged with having a woman's dead body in a vehicle, a Middlesex County man has now been charged with the woman's murder. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday that 28-year-old Jordan J. Vilcatoma-Correjo, of Edison, is charged with first-degree murder. He had already been charged with desecration of human remains.
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

Officials identify 51-year-old woman killed in N.J. crash

A 51-year-old Dover woman was killed Tuesday in a two-car crash in Essex County, authorities said. Marina Prudencio died at the scene of the wreck shortly after 5 p.m. on Passaic Avenue in Fairfield, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Prudencio’s Chevy Cavalier collided with a Mazda CX5...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
