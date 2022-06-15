Two Bodies Recovered After Swimmers Go Missing at Mine Hill Beach

A 33-year-old man was taken to a hospital in critical condition after he was struck by a car late Wednesday near a park in Bergen County, authorities said. Fair Lawn police were called at 10:11 p.m. to Memorial Park on a report of a pedestrian struck by a car in a parking lot. When officers arrived, they found a borough resident in the lot suffering from a head injury, according to police.

FAIR LAWN, NJ ・ 22 HOURS AGO