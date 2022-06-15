Video of Fight At Raceway Park Goes Viral

Thomas Baranyi, the Mercer County resident who was next to the Jan. 6 rioter shot dead by a police officer, and who showed her blood on his hand in a TV news interview, was sentenced Friday to 90 days in federal prison and one year of supervised release for his role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, court records show.

MERCER COUNTY, NJ ・ 19 HOURS AGO