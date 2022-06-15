Body of Woman Swept Out to Sea at Island Beach State Park Recovered

Authorities have identified a 23-year-old FedEx driver who died in a crash on Long Island. Zachary Allen, of Oceanside, was identified as the man who died from his injuries following a crash that occurred in Levittown just after 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, according to an update from the Nassau County Police Department on Thursday, June 16.

LEVITTOWN, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO