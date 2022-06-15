ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson Township, PA

Lakewood Hit and Run Driver Caught in Jackson

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – A black male involved in a hit and run collision...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

New Jersey man found with body in car accused of murder

FREEHOLD, N.J. (PIX11) — A Middlesex County man already criminally charged for having his ex-girlfriend’s dead body in his car will now also be charged with her murder, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said Friday. About 7:45 a.m. June 10, members of the Atlantic Highlands Police Department responded to a call and located a […]
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Jackson, PA
City
Jackson Township, PA
City
Lakewood, PA
Jackson Township, PA
Crime & Safety
New Jersey 101.5

Another drowning in NJ: This time tragedy strikes in back yard

RIVER VALE — A man drowned in his pool Friday morning, the 13th person to succumb to drowning in New Jersey since April and the fifth victim just this week. River Vale police Lt. Josh Wisse said officers were called to a home on Brian Court around 11:15 a.m. Despite officers performing life-saving measures, the 55-year-old man was pronounced dead 15 minutes later.
RIVER VALE, NJ
Daily Voice

Massive Search Underway For Missing Endangered Man, 22, Near NJ Gun Club: Police

Authorities are conducting a massive search for a missing 22-year-old endangered man near a New Jersey gun club. West Windsor Police officers responded to the missing person’s report near Princeton-Hightstown Road in the area of Citizen’s Rifle and Revolver Club to search for the missing 22-year-old endangered resident around 8:55 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, the department said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Nj#Jackson Police Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Thousands In Versace Designer Sunglasses Snatched From Mercer County LensCrafters, Police Say

Thousands of dollars’ worth of Versace designer sunglasses were snatched from a LensCrafters store in Mercer County, say authorities who are seeking clues on the culprit. A man with a thin build stole six pairs of the designer glasses from the location on Route 1 in Princeton before running out of the store just after 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, West Windsor Township Police said in a release on Wednesday, June 15.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

97K+
Followers
54K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy