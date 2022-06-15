ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

City of Beaumont opens the door to major residential/commercial development

By MELLO STYLES
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEAUMONT — The City of Beaumont has voted to move forward...

King Dewey's memorial

PORT ARTHUR — A group of moms and grandmothers is trying to make sure King Dewey isn't forgotten. The four-year-old boy was found dead May 31. His body was emaciated and he weighed only 19 pounds. His mother and sister remain in jail on two counts of Injury to...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Congratulations Deputy Davarjaye Daniel!

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A big welcome to the newest and youngest deputy in the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement officers from local, state and federal agencies swore in 10-year-old Davarjaye Daniels of Houston in a ceremony at the Jury Impaneling Room. Capt. Crystal Holmes says officers wanted to honor the wishes of Davarjaye, who has terminal brain cancer.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
How to be prepared for brush fires in SETX

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The prolonged dry weather is creating hazardous fire conditions. On Monday near Lumberton, a man was flown to a hospital after he was injured in a brush fire. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has details on what you should know about brush fires and what to do...
LUMBERTON, TX
Vandals hit Vidor Pirate Intermediate Football Academy's concession stand

VIDOR — Vandals broke into a concession stand for the Vidor Pirate Intermediate Football Academy and damaged the building as well as appliances and supplies stored inside it, according to a post on the Vidor Crimewatch Facebook page. The individuals who broke in damaged crockpots, a refrigerator, cases of...
VIDOR, TX
Beaumont man arrested for aggravated kidnapping at Parkdale Mall

BEAUMONT — Beaumont police arrested 65-year-old Robert Cardinale for aggravated kidnapping after police say Cardinale allegedly threatened a woman and her two children with a knife inside Parkdale Mall and forced them to leave with him. Officers found Cardinale and the victims in the mall's parking lot and took...
BEAUMONT, TX
JCSO pursuit leads to drug arrests, kidnapping charge

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Press release from JCSO below:. On Thursday, 06/16/2022 at around 3:40 p.m., Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division attempted to stop a black GMC truck. Prior to the attempted stop, Detectives were able to positively identify one of the occupants as 28 year old Kalynn Hallmark of Nederland, a known felon with an outstanding felony warrant.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
Local law enforcement helps young boy's dream come true

BEAUMONT — Law enforcement officers are making Devarjaye Daniel's dreams a reality. The ten year old is battling terminal brain cancer. Even after 11 brain surgeries, his love of law enforcement has never changed. Today, at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Devarjaye was sworn in to 16 different local law...
BEAUMONT, TX
New Cardinal on board: Lamar athletics new Athletic Director

BEAUMONT — A new era is officially underway at Lamar University. A new Cardinal has flown into town--Jeff O'Malley--the new Athletic Director, effective July 1. The university had been searching to fill the position since former AD Marco Born stepped down in March. KFDM/Fox 4's Aaron Mack reports.
BEAUMONT, TX
LU makes it official: Jeff O'Malley is the new Athletic Director

BEAUMONT — Press release from Lamar University below:. Lamar University President Jaime Taylor announced today the selection of Jeff O’Malley as the university’s new Director of Athletics. O’Malley joins the Cardinal family after a highly successful 20-year tenure at Marshall University serving as the Associate Director of Athletics/Chief of Staff and liaison to the university’s General Counsel.
BEAUMONT, TX

