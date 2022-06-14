ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanley Cup Media Day is Business As Usual for the Avalanche

Cover picture for the article"Business as usual" was a common phrase that everyone connected with the Colorado Avalanche used repeatedly at Tuesday's Stanley Cup Finals Media Day in the Atrium of Ball Arena. While it may not have the feel of a Super Bowl Media Day, it is very obvious to anyone who's covered the...

ESPN

Andre Burakovsky plays playoff hero again, scores OT winner to lift Colorado Avalanche to Game 1 victory in Stanley Cup Final

DENVER -- Andre Burakovsky was like a kid on Christmas morning before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday. Only he ended up delivering the gift. Colorado's big winger scored the game winner in overtime to lift the Avalanche past the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 for a 1-0 lead in the series. Burakovsky is one of only two Colorado players -- along with Darren Helm -- to have won a Cup before, back in 2018 with the Washington Capitals. That experience hasn't lessened his excitement to be back competing for a championship, or to be making an impact.
CBS Sports

2022 Stanley Cup Final: Avalanche vs. Lightning odds, NHL picks, Game 2 prediction from proven hockey model

The Tampa Bay Lightning will try to tie the series on Saturday night when it faces the Colorado Avalanche Game 2 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final. The Lightning got off to a horrific start in Wednesday's Game 1 in Denver, giving up three goals in the first period before storming back to force overtime. Two of those goals came 1:36 apart, and the third came with the Avalanche on a 5-on-3 power play. Andre Burakovsky's goal just 1:23 into the overtime period gave the Avalanche the 4-3 victory and the series lead, and left Tampa Bay knowing it needs to play better. The Lightning are seeking their third straight NHL title, and fourth overall (2003-04), while Colorado looks to clinch its third in three trips to the Stanley Cup Final (1995-96 and 2000-01). The Avalanche are the Western Conference top seed while Tampa is the East's No. 3 seed, and both rank in the top 10 in the NHL on both ends of the ice.
NHL

The Canadiens trade Shea Weber to Vegas in exchange for Evgenii Dadonov

MONTREAL - Montreal Canadiens general manager, Kent Hughes, announced on Thursday that the Club has traded defenseman Shea Weber to the Vegas Golden Knights in return for forward Evgenii Dadonov. "First of all, I would like to thank Shea for all that he has done for and represented to the...
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Chris Drury proud of New York Rangers as big moves loom

The New York Rangers President and General Manager, Chris Drury addressed the media on Wednesday to close out the season. “I couldn’t be prouder of what our players and coaches accomplished this season,” he said via the Rangers social media feed. “We have a special group in that room. Obviously we’re disappointed we’re not playing right now in the Final, but we want to build on this as an organization.”
