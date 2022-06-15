ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Martial arts instructor charged with sexually assaulting a minor

By Amanda Hari
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police say a man who ran an after-school program at an elementary school is behind bars tonight. Officers say he was arrested for multiple charges related to child sexual assault.

KRON4 has spoken to several people as they walked by Trace Elementary. When explaining to them about the man arrested for sexual assault of a minor and his connection with the school they decribed the story as shocking, disgusting, and awful.

The San Jose Police Department has arrested Ernest Ramirez for multiple charges related to aggravated sexual assaults of a minor.

San Mateo County: Man arrested for rape of minor

“An incident like this is very traumatic for a young person,” Sergeant Christian Camarillo said at a press conference.

Police say Ramirez met the victim at an after school program at Trace Elementary. The victim attended the after-school program between August 2020 and June 2021.

Police say that’s where the sexual assaults happened. “We fully anticipate that there may be many others”, Sergeant Camarillo reported.

Police say they believe there are more victims. Ramirez also owns and operates Extreme Martial Arts, a studio on Elm street.

Sergeant Camarillo said, “that has been in existence for over 20 years so we can imagine how many contacts he’s had with young people in those 20 years.”

Contra Costa DA Diana Becton’s husband named in underage sex suit

KRON4 spoke to one man that lives near the school, he says these situations are hard. “All you can do is pray for them and get them help. that’s it,” he said.

Police are asking if anyone knows of more incidents of abuse, to come forward. “Someone like this is an absolute predator. We are glad he’s in jail,” Sergeant Camarillo said.

Police say there are no statutes of limitations on crimes like this one. So if something happened last week or 20 years ago, it’s still valid.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

2 King City gang members convicted of 2019 murder

(BCN) — A jury in Salinas has convicted two alleged gang members from King City in the 2019 murder of a man they mistakenly thought was a member of a rival gang because he was wearing the color red. The jury found guilty 21-year-old Eduardo Anaya Solis (also known as Sleepy) and 24-year-old Jose Armando […]
KING CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Arrest made in San Rafael homicide

SAN RAFAEL (KRON) – An arrest has been made in a June 4 homicide in San Rafael, police say. Alan Estuardo Aceitu Perez, 20 of Novato, was arrested by officers yesterday from the San Rafael and Novato police departments and sheriff’s deputies from the Marin County Sheriff’s Department. He was arrested without incident in the […]
SAN RAFAEL, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Oakland police searching for missing woman

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is searching for a woman who has been missing since Tuesday night, it announced on Thursday. Zoe Hunt, 18, was last seen in the 3800 block of Market Street at around 8:00 p.m. KRON ON is streaming news live now Police described Hunt as 5-foot-8, 125 pounds […]
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diana Becton
KRON4 News

Police: 1 dead, 4 others shot in downtown Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) – Five people were shot last night in downtown Oakland, police confirmed with KRON4 at 8:29 a.m. Friday. The shooting was just before 10:30 p.m. last night in the 300 block of 14th Street, according to Officer Darryl Rodgers of the Oakland Police Department. Two adults were found at the scene with gunshot […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested for DUI after causing multiple collisions

MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) – Milpitas Police arrested a driver on suspicion of DUI after he caused multiple collisions and hit a light pole, according to a Facebook post from police. At 12:28p.m. on Tuesday, people reported a driver may be under the influence of drugs or alcohol near the 1000 block of Montague Expressway. Shortly […]
MILPITAS, CA
KRON4 News

Benicia man dies in solo motorcycle crash

(BCN) — A motorcyclist from Benicia died on Thursday while attempting a left turn, the California Highway Patrol said. The male motorcyclist was traveling south on Lopes Road near the Marshview Road intersection parallel to Interstate Highway 680 in Benicia when he was “ejected” while negotiating a left turn, according to the CHP. First responders […]
BENICIA, CA
KRON4 News

Five shot outside sports bar

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) –  A Golden State Warriors celebration turned deadly in the city of Oakland. That’s where multiple people were injured during a shooting following last night’s game.  A man died in a shooting Thursday night in the 300 block of 14th street in downtown Oakland. It happened just before 10:30 pm.  The investigation […]
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sexual Assaults#Violent Crime#Extreme Martial Arts#Contra Costa Da
KRON4 News

Mayor Breed increases services to Asian victims of crime

(BCN) — San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced a proposal Thursday to increase funding by $500,000 for services to Asian victims of crime who are limited in their English proficiency. Breed said in a press release that while accountability and arrests are important in dealing with hate crimes, the victims also need mental health support, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Mateo police go undercover to bust fireworks sale, arrest dealer

(BCN) — The San Mateo Police Department has begun fireworks season with a bust, obtaining illegal fireworks and explosives from an undercover operation, the department announced Wednesday. Police received information about a fireworks dealer in San Mateo County, where fireworks are illegal and authorities warn of fines up to $10,000 and imprisonment. Police designed an […]
SAN MATEO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Driver arrested for DUI after killing pedestrian

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — A driver struck and killed a pedestrian on Tuesday night at around 9:00 p.m. in San Rafael, according to California Highway Patrol. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence. A 2016 Land Rover was traveling northbound on Rubicon Court when the driver collided with an adult female pedestrian […]
SAN RAFAEL, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco person in distress rescued from bay

(BCN) — San Francisco firefighters rescued a person in distress in the water off of Pier 38 Friday morning. Water rescuers with Fireboat 3 responded to the area at 10:25 a.m., according to the fire department’s Twitter account. KRON On is streaming news live now The adult victim was treated by fire department medics and […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy