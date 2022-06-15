ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Angels' Anthony Rendon: Aggravates wrist injury

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Rendon was removed from Tuesday's game against the Dodgers after aggravating his right wrist injury. Rendon...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Angels May Regret The Anthony Rendon Deal

Anthony Rendon is well known for being one of the best hitters and run producers in all of baseball. But since he signed with the Los Angeles Angels after winning a title with the Washington Nationals, Rendon has not put up nearly the same numbers that he did in the nation’s capital.
CBS Sports

Angels' Anthony Rendon: Still unable to play

Rendon (wrist) was unavailable off the bench Thursday against the Mariners, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Fletcher reported earlier in the day that Rendon was feeling better and could be available to pinch hit, according to manager Phil Nevin, but the third baseman was ultimately not ready to return to game action. Rendon was removed from Tuesday's game against the Dodgers after aggravating the right wrist issue, which first flared up in late May. Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reported Wednesday that Rendon could head back to the injured list if his wrist doesn't show improvement soon.
ESPN

Angels' Rendon to have wrist surgery, miss rest of season

SEATTLE --  Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon will undergo surgery for a right wrist injury and miss the rest of the season, the team announced Friday. Rendon reaggravated a previous injury to the wrist during Tuesdays game against the Los Angeles Dodgers and has not played since.
CBS Sports

Mets' Eduardo Escobar: Wasn't available Thursday

Manager Buck Showalter revealed after Thursday's win over the Brewers that Escobar was unavailable due to a "non-workplace event," Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. While Showalter said that the reason for the third baseman's lack of availability was medical in nature, he couldn't elaborate much on the specifics of Escobar's absence, so it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Friday's series opener against the Marlins. If the 33-year-old is forced to miss additional games, Jeff McNeil, Luis Guillorme and J.D. Davis would be candidates to start at third base.
CBS Sports

Mets' Edwin Diaz: Dodges danger in save

Diaz allowed two hits and struck out two in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Brewers. Diaz allowed a single to Hunter Renfroe and a double to Tyrone Taylor, but the former was thrown out at the plate for the second out of the ninth inning. Diaz then struck out Christian Yelich to end the threat. This was just the fifth appearance of the month for the Mets' closer, and the first in which he's allowed any hits. He extended his scoreless streak to 7.2 innings and now owns a 2.05 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 50:11 K:BB across 26.1 innings overall. The 28-year-old is 13-for-16 in save chances while adding a hold and a 2-1 record through 26 appearances.
CBS Sports

Astros' Michael Brantley: Hits grand slam in win

Brantley went 2-for-5 with a grand slam and an additional run scored in Friday's victory over the White Sox. Alex Bregman knocked in Brantley on a home run in the first inning, then Brantley launched one of his own in the sixth. His grand slam sent Yuli Gurriel, Aledmys Diaz and Chas McCormick home and extended Houston's lead to 10-3. The veteran outfielder is on a 12-game hit streak, including seven multi-hit games, all of which have come in June. Brantley has a 1.108 OPS in June and is slashing .302/.384/.439 on the season.
CBS Sports

Marlins' Cole Sulser: Goes on IL

Sulser was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a right lat strain, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. In a corresponding move, the Marlins called up Daniel Castano from Triple-A Jacksonville in advance of his scheduled start in Wednesday's series finale in Philadelphia. Sulser, who has two saves to his name this season, had settled into more of a setup role in June with Tanner Scott notching each of Miami's last four saves. Scott should gain further job security with Sulser out of commission for the time being.
CBS Sports

Angels' Mike Trout: Pops pair of homers

Trout went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs, four RBI and a walk in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Mariners. Trout hit two-run shots in the third and seventh innings to knock in all of the Angels' offense. This is his second two-homer game in five contests since he returned from a groin injury that cost him a handful of games earlier in June. The outfielder has been sharp at the plate this year with a .294/.396/.647 slash line, 18 long balls, 38 RBI, 44 runs scored and 15 doubles across 57 contests.
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Headed to COVID IL

Aguilar is headed to the COVID-19 injured list Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Aguilar and Jesus Sanchez are dealing with "medical issues" that manager Don Mattingly "can't talk about", so the situation is pretty clear. Miami will announce the roster replacements closer to first pitch Friday. Garrett Cooper will likely play first base while other players rotate through the designated hitter spot.
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Dealing with bruised rib

Betts was scratched from the lineup for Friday's game against Cleveland due to a right rib contusion, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. It's unclear when Betts suffered the injury, though it could potentially be related to his 2-for-30 slump over his last seven games. As long as his injury remains nothing worse than a bruise, it's likely he won't need a trip to the injured list, though it's still possible he sits for at least a couple more games.
CBS Sports

Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Remains out of lineup

Lowrie (wrist/shoulder) isn't starting Friday against the Royals. Lowrie will be out of the lineup for a seventh consecutive game as he continues to deal with wrist and shoulder soreness. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, but Christian Bethancourt will serve as the designated hitter while Seth Brown starts at first base Friday.
CBS Sports

White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Eight runs allowed in loss

Giolito (4-3) picked up a five-inning loss Friday against the Astros, allowing eight runs on seven hits while striking out three and walking three. This was arguably Giolito's worst game of the season, increasing his ERA by nearly a run to 4.78. The righty got tagged for eight runs, including two home runs, both of which are the most he has allowed in a game this season. He also threw a season low three strikeouts for the second time this month. He has a 7.88 June ERA, which he will look to improve in his next appearance.
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jesse Winker: Bought out of arbitration years

Winker signed a contract with the Mariners on Thursday, agreeing to a two-year, $14.5 million pact, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. Winker had been playing without an official contract for 2022 after he failed to come to terms with the Mariners in his second year of arbitration eligibility, but he's now on the books for the next two seasons before hitting free agency following the 2023 campaign. Though he's disappointed in his first season in Seattle with a .634 OPS across 264 plate appearances, the 28-year-old Winker is still viewed as a core player in the organization.
CBS Sports

Mets' Starling Marte: Exits after HBP

Marte was removed from Wednesday's game against the Brewers after being hit by a pitch around the right wrist, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Marte went 1-for-2 before being struck on right wrist with a 97-mph pitch during the sixth inning, and he was pulled from the contest after being evaluated by the training staff for a few minutes. The Mets were trailing 10-1 at the time, so the veteran outfielder's removal could be a precautionary measure given the significant deficit. Marte should be considered day-to-day until specifics on the injury are available.
CBS Sports

Royals' Nicky Lopez: Loses arbitration case

Lopez signed a one-year, $2.55 million contract with the Royals on Friday after losing his arbitration case, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. It's the first year of arbitration eligibility for Lopez, and he's coming off a .300/.365/.378 slash line with two home runs, 43 RBI, 78 runs and 22 steals last season. However, he's struggled so far in 2022 and has a .537 OPS and only four steals through 59 games. Lopez is starting at third base and batting ninth Friday against the A's.
CBS Sports

Pirates' Liover Peguero: Called up by Pirates

Peguero was called up by the Pirates on Friday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Peguero will jump straight from Double-A Altoona to replace Tucupita Marcano, who landed on the COVID-19 injured list. The former seemingly got the call ahead of fellow shortstop prospect Oneil Cruz due primarily to his geographical proximity to Pittsburgh rather than his major-league readiness, as the Pirates needed a player on very short notice. Peguero has stolen 14 bases in 54 games for Altoona this season and could make a fantasy impact with his legs if he's given a handful of starts, though whether or not his bat is ready to make the jump is unclear. His .292/.315/.469 slash line is good for a 113 wRC+, but the two-level jump may be a tough ask.
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Takes seat Friday

Peralta isn't starting Friday against the Twins. Peralta will get a breather after he went 3-for-9 with two doubles, two runs, two RBI and a stolen base over the last two games. Jordan Luplow is starting in left field and batting third.
PHOENIX, AZ

