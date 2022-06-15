Mets' Chris Bassitt: Throws eight scoreless

Diaz allowed two hits and struck out two in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Brewers. Diaz allowed a single to Hunter Renfroe and a double to Tyrone Taylor, but the former was thrown out at the plate for the second out of the ninth inning. Diaz then struck out Christian Yelich to end the threat. This was just the fifth appearance of the month for the Mets' closer, and the first in which he's allowed any hits. He extended his scoreless streak to 7.2 innings and now owns a 2.05 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 50:11 K:BB across 26.1 innings overall. The 28-year-old is 13-for-16 in save chances while adding a hold and a 2-1 record through 26 appearances.

