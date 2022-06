After Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum had a rough NBA Finals, Brad Stevens had a simple message for his team's franchise player. "I just told him to go on vacation," Stevens, Boston's president of basketball operations, said with a smile during a videoconference call with reporters after Boston's season ended with a loss to the Golden State Warriors in six games in the league's championship round. "Go get some rest.

BOSTON, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO