[Millions Village Small Classroom] The first lesson after the college entrance examination: Please check this anti-fraud guide-Chinanews.com video

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article　　"Click the link to check the score", "Accurately fill in the volunteers with big data",...

Shreveport Magazine

“It was intentional. It was thought out. It was malicious… these are defenseless little kids” Educators were caught on live camera feed stepping on the fingers of a preschooler and bumping another student with knee from behind

Pre-school educators were caught on live camera feed standing on a child’s hand, kneeing another child in the back, shouting at one child close to their face and shoving them in the forehead with a finger. Parents reportedly watched the teachers abuse 2 and 3-year-old students on a live video stream from the classroom. The video was reportedly seen by a concerned parent who decided to tune in to the school’s live-streaming of classrooms. The mother of one of the students said that she went to watch her son after she had a weird feeling that she needed to check on him. “It was intentional. It was thought out. It was malicious… these are defenseless little kids.” the mother reportedly said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Primary school which banned girls from wearing shorts under their skirts because it was 'unhygienic' makes U-turn after protests from parents

A school has dropped plans to ban girls from wearing shorts under their skirts after parents objected. Meriden Church of England Primary School, in Solihull, in the West Midlands announced the ban, describing the wearing of PE shorts under skirts as 'unhygienic'. According to one parent, mothers and fathers were...
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

Students BOYCOTT school formal as 20 students are banned from attending event for 'behavioural issues' but the school is refusing to give them a refund

A group of students from a Melbourne high school are boycotting their formal after 20 pupils were told they would be barred from attending the event. About 30 frustrated Balwyn High School Year 12 students have demanded refunds for their $138 formal tickets after finding out their friends had been blacklisted from the event under ambiguous attendance requirements.
HOMELESS
Shreveport Magazine

Parents say a teacher’s assistant should be removed from the classroom after she grabbed their 5-year-old special-needs son with autism and tried to push the student down into a chair

The boy’s parents said that the teacher’s assistant should be removed from the classroom after she grabbed their special-needs son with autism and tried to push him down into a chair. The 5-year-old student is also nonverbal and was unable to tell his parents what happened. Luckily, a video sent by an eye-witness captured the incident. The school district released a statement and said that their “priority is to provide a safe learning environment for all students. The district will immediately look into the video and take any necessary actions.”
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Some children arriving in primary education are unable to say their own NAMES, teachers report is set to reveal - with many not toilet trained, still eating baby food and one pupil even brought to school in a shopping trolley

Children arriving at primary schools in Britain are unable to say their own names, with many not trained and still eating baby foods, a report is set to reveal. A year-long inquiry into the state of the UK education system will reveal its results on Wednesday after finding out from dozens of headteachers, experts and leaders that early-years education is in a shocking state.
EDUCATION
Joel Eisenberg

Opinion: I am a Former Teacher. Arming Educators Must Not Become Mandatory.

There is sometimes chaos in the classroom, and frequently distractions. Unprepared teachers may place students at further risk. I want to be clear from the outset and acknowledge there are always exceptions to every stance. However, as a former special education teacher of at-risk children and adults (gang members, substance abusers, and those labeled as “severely emotionally disturbed”), dynamics in such classrooms may well severely jeopardize the safety of both students and educators if the latter are required to open carry while teaching.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Student at elite $55,000-a-year New York City private school rails against 'far-left faculty's political bias' and slams staff for 'forcing children to censor themselves out of fear they might antagonize their teachers'

A student at an elite New York City private school accused a 'far-left faculty' of pushing their political biases on students and forcing the kids to censor themselves so as to not antagonize their teachers. Horace Mann senior Ryan Finlay blasted the $55,000-a-year academy in an op-ed piece in his...
EDUCATION
Distractify

College Grad Spent $100,000 on Degree Just to Have Final Moment Blocked by ”Karen”

Depending on the type of degree you pursue, there's a strong argument to be made that college is a scam. If you're toiling away to attain a four-year degree simply to have a higher paying salary, then there are plenty of different certifications and trades you can get qualified in that are in demand, take less time to satisfy requirements for, and have a higher chance of securing job placement.
COLLEGES
BBC

Secondary school teacher training to start on Isle of Man

People hoping to go into the secondary school teaching profession will be able to qualify on the Isle of Man for the first time from September. Five places will be available to train to teach science, maths or English. A year-long pilot project will be run by the Department of...
WORLD
Daily Mail

York University puts 'trigger warnings' on English language course material and tells students they can leave remote classes if 'sensitive content' upsets them

The University of York has put trigger warnings on English Language courses available to students. Warnings over 'insults' and swear words have appeared in the language and linguistic science department as well as 'content warnings' on courses. Some of the guidance from the Russell group university alerts students to 'verbal...
COLLEGES
BBC

Free courses offered to retrain people for highly-skilled careers

People looking to retrain into highly-skilled careers are being given the opportunity to sign up to free courses aimed at boosting their job prospects. Cornwall Council and Devon County Council have been awarded £1.8m from the Department for Education to run a third year of Skills Bootcamps. The courses...
EDUCATION

