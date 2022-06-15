[Millions Village Small Classroom] The first lesson after the college entrance examination: Please check this anti-fraud guide-Chinanews.com video

There is sometimes chaos in the classroom, and frequently distractions. Unprepared teachers may place students at further risk. I want to be clear from the outset and acknowledge there are always exceptions to every stance. However, as a former special education teacher of at-risk children and adults (gang members, substance abusers, and those labeled as “severely emotionally disturbed”), dynamics in such classrooms may well severely jeopardize the safety of both students and educators if the latter are required to open carry while teaching.
