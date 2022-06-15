Denton, Denton County housing bubbles begin to pop

Home sales in the city of Denton slid 12% in May. Pending contracts for homes bucked the recent trend, rising 10% for the month. That was a bit of good news in the otherwise challenging backdrop for the local housing market. The post-pandemic housing bubble in Denton is already beginning to deflate. The larger housing market bubble in Denton County is starting to come unglued.

The median home price in Denton was up 21.4% in May to $388,500. The average price fell to $421,529. That was good enough for a 20.6% year-over-year increase. Available home inventory in Denton rose 25% in May. It will rise more as this cycle plays out.

Inventory is rising quickly from the low we saw just a few short months ago. Existing home inventory is finally coming back as sellers look to cash in on the liquidity-induced asset bubble. Some will wish they had sold sooner. New home inventory is rising rapidly as the backlog of new construction finally works its way to the market. New listings from builders rose by a staggering 236% in Denton County last month. That’s not a misprint. The supply of new homes in Denton County is up 136% year-over-year in terms of months of inventory through May.

My inbox has seen a lot of activity the past few weeks from builders offering new sections of homes and “opportunities” for would-be buyers. The opportunities for buyers are going to improve in the months ahead as housing bubble 2.0 begins to unwind. The bid for some of the overpriced luxury new construction is really hitting a big air pocket as buyers suddenly have second thoughts about locking in record-high prices for some of the lovely new homes on postage-stamp lots.

Available inventory will climb higher if the Fed has the stomach to follow through on their current path of policy normalization. The Federal Reserve still has a lot of work to do if they hope to quell the animal spirits of investors and profiteers snatching up affordable housing stock. That buy-the-dip mentality that drove stock prices and home prices to dizzying heights is far from dead, so the pain will continue. In the correlation crisis of 2022, there will be multiple bubbles to pop. Crypto laser eyes are now getting carted out on stretchers as the Ponzi schemes spawned from the Fed’s dereliction of duty get exposed for what they always were.

Don’t shed any tears for Jerome Powell and his Federal Open Market Committee counterparts at the Fed. Fed officials were busy encouraging the speculation and financialization in the housing market for years — that is, when they weren’t too busy day-trading on their own accounts for personal gain. They were goosing asset prices to spur inflation like drunken sailors, ignoring the moral hazard that was obvious for anyone paying attention.

Now that inflation is wreaking havoc on the economy, the Fed can’t cool it fast enough. You’ll be happy to know Powell recently said one of his goals is to get wages down. Helps to remember Powell came from the private equity space before becoming Fed chair. Don’t be surprised when the Fed hangs labor out to dry.

Consumer price inflation is still raging. The May report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics surprised the consensus again with an 8.6% reading for headline inflation. Core components for housing inflation were up over 5%, though still dramatically understating the real inflation in the housing market. Real single-family rents in Denton were up 9.5% during the month of May.

The Putin Price Hike continues to be a tough sell as Americans begin to see reality for what it is. They can feel the pain of years of policy failures all piling up all at once. You are feeling it every time you fill up the tank. First-time homebuyers feel it when they try to purchase a home. Renters feel it when they become pawns in Wall Street’s predatory financialization schemes.

Wolf Richter nailed it in a recent piece detailing why there is still way too much irrational exuberance in the markets: “It took 12 years of money printing and interest rate repression to inflate this Everything Bubble, and it’s going to take years to unwind it.”

The seismic shifts in the bond markets are finally getting noticed. The rate on the 30-year fixed rate mortgage spiked to 6.13% this week, according to Mortgage News Daily. The mortgage purchase application index is taking a big nose dive. Remember all of the housing industry gurus and sell-side charlatans who told you the U.S. just wasn’t building enough new homes? Never let the facts get in the way of a good narrative, as they say.

Current home prices are far too high for many prospective buyers when taken in tandem with the huge spike in interest rates. Home affordability has been absolutely crushed this year as the Federal Reserve attempts to make up for lost time. NGMI. (Not going to make it.)

All of the pundits, Fed apologists and real estate industry spin artists are slowly figuring this out. Many of the industry economists are still in denial, but they are catching on as reality hits them in the head like a two-by-four. When you wonder how so many “experts” could misjudge the market so badly, just remember that it’s a sell-side industry. Hope floats, particularly when a rising tide is lifting most boats with endless QE. That ship has sailed.

Choose your representation wisely

The liquidity-driven housing boom during the pandemic caused all manner of distortions. The real estate industry experienced a big influx of new agents looking to cash in on booming home prices and fat commissions.

There are far too many agents with a license who have never experienced a down market. These are some of the same people encouraging their clients to waive inspections on purchases during the boom. Others couldn’t explain what a mortgage-backed security is if you asked them. Due diligence and fiduciary duty were tossed aside like broken toys.

One of the more comical developments during the pandemic was legacy brokerages and agents sticking sellers for ridiculous 6% commissions even when buyers were falling all over themselves to buy a home. Now they will change their pitch to continue sticking clients for inflated commissions. Someone has to pay for that expensive overhead and overhyped marketing budget, right?

As this North Texas housing bubble begins to unwind, buyers and sellers should choose their representation carefully. It’s a poorly kept secret that the real estate industry is filled with sell-side optimism and spin. Optimism sells. It’s part of the job when few people enjoy hearing uncomfortable truths that don’t fit their comfortable narratives.

If you are buying or selling a home, hope is not a tactic.