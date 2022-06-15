ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

33-year-old Adele Adwar Murad killed, 1 person injured after a crash in the West Valley (Phoenix, AZ)

Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

33-year-old Adele Adwar Murad killed, 1 person injured after a crash in the West Valley (Phoenix, AZ)

Authorities identified 33year-old Adele Adwar Murad as the woman who lost her life following a rollover crash that also injured another person late Monday morning in the West Valley. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle accident took place near 43rd and Northern avenues.

