Conducting business electronically in the age of distraction

Buy Now A Denton resident uses the library’s Wi-Fi on his phone at Emily Fowler Central Library in 2019. Al Key/DRC file photo

When I got my first iPhone, I remember thinking it was the modern man’s Swiss Army knife. I could check the weather, email, get directions, take a picture or video, or time a workout. The options seemed endless then; now, they practically are.

I probably got my first iPhone in 2008 or 2009. Roughly 10 years before, at the start of the new millennium, the Texas Legislature adopted the Uniform Electronic Transactions Act. To oversimplify, the UETA made electronic records the same as written records and typing your name at the end of an email the same as signing your name at the end of a letter. There are some exceptions for wills, trusts and securities, but, with the adoption of UETA, you can essentially do business with your thumbs and keyboard the same way you can do business with your pen and paper.

Email and other forms of electronic communications help with speed, not quality of communication. Emails, texts and instant messaging just do not seem to encourage thoughtful communication. Also, multitasking and skimming of the material are encouraged these days.

This reality is reflected in my own experience. Have you ever pulled up your phone for a specific purpose — like checking the time of an upcoming appointment — and, five minutes later, while looking at your newsfeed, found yourself trying to remember why you picked up the phone in the first place? Me too.

Studies also suggest that quick access to information tends to promote an overconfidence about one’s intelligence and depth of knowledge. People, perhaps myself included, forget that being able to Google something is not the same as knowing something. Consequently, we often end up “knowing” everything yet understanding nothing. Additionally, studies suggest that when something is read from a screen, comprehension and retention suffer compared to reading from paper.

These issues can be a problem for your business for many reasons. From a legal perspective, electronic communications can potentially lead to miscommunications with your clients and customers and culminate in an agreement that meets no one’s needs, or worse, contains terms you did not intend but, nonetheless, were given your electronic “sign-off.” To address these problems, I offer the following suggestions:

Print it. If it is important for you to understand an electronic communication or to be clear in your communication, print it off and read it on paper. This serves at least two purposes: 1. It removes the content from the multitasking drug that is your computer or phone and allows you to silence or, better yet, turn off the distraction that usually inhibits your ability to focus, and 2. It improves the reader’s ability to comprehend and remember the contents of the important communication.

For significant transactions, make it clear that the agreement will need to be finalized in one document. This feeds back into “print it” because it will give you an opportunity to read the final document in paper form. It also helps to ensure that your series of discussions made via email or text do not create a binding contract. This intention needs to be expressed in the body of your communications. Most attorneys have a signature block that contains a long disclaimer which may say “this email is not an agreement” or “my name above is not my signature.” In my opinion, and more importantly, the opinion of some Texas Courts of Appeal, this is not always enough to prevent your emails from creating a binding contract or your signature block from being your signature.

Make use of letters of intent (LOI) when communicating electronically. A letter of intent clearly states that the parties do not intend to be bound by the terms of the LOI while memorializing the key terms of a possible future agreement before preparation of the formal agreement begins. For this reason, these documents are commonly used in significant real estate transactions. When negotiating through emails or instant messages, you can use the LOI format to have meaningful exchanges about the terms of an agreement while reducing the chances of becoming committed to an agreement that was unintended or incomplete.

Lastly, begin with the end in mind. If there are certain types of communications that you make frequently, sharpen your saw by taking the time to produce an excellent form, template or checklist to ensure success and clarity. When prepared in deliberate fashion, these tools can address most of the common issues you or your employees deal with in a way consistent with your business practices. In my opinion, the more complex the business transaction, the more likely it is that a checklist will be the best of these tools.

These are interesting times, and we have never been able to communicate or transact business more quickly. Because we can be fast, it is more important than ever to take the time to eliminate distractions, look up from your phone and make sure you are moving in the right direction.