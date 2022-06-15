ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Conducting business electronically in the age of distraction

By Samuel Burke
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rRIIi_0gB750x500
Buy Now A Denton resident uses the library’s Wi-Fi on his phone at Emily Fowler Central Library in 2019. Al Key/DRC file photo

When I got my first iPhone, I remember thinking it was the modern man’s Swiss Army knife. I could check the weather, email, get directions, take a picture or video, or time a workout. The options seemed endless then; now, they practically are.

I probably got my first iPhone in 2008 or 2009. Roughly 10 years before, at the start of the new millennium, the Texas Legislature adopted the Uniform Electronic Transactions Act. To oversimplify, the UETA made electronic records the same as written records and typing your name at the end of an email the same as signing your name at the end of a letter. There are some exceptions for wills, trusts and securities, but, with the adoption of UETA, you can essentially do business with your thumbs and keyboard the same way you can do business with your pen and paper.

Email and other forms of electronic communications help with speed, not quality of communication. Emails, texts and instant messaging just do not seem to encourage thoughtful communication. Also, multitasking and skimming of the material are encouraged these days.

This reality is reflected in my own experience. Have you ever pulled up your phone for a specific purpose — like checking the time of an upcoming appointment — and, five minutes later, while looking at your newsfeed, found yourself trying to remember why you picked up the phone in the first place? Me too.

Studies also suggest that quick access to information tends to promote an overconfidence about one’s intelligence and depth of knowledge. People, perhaps myself included, forget that being able to Google something is not the same as knowing something. Consequently, we often end up “knowing” everything yet understanding nothing. Additionally, studies suggest that when something is read from a screen, comprehension and retention suffer compared to reading from paper.

These issues can be a problem for your business for many reasons. From a legal perspective, electronic communications can potentially lead to miscommunications with your clients and customers and culminate in an agreement that meets no one’s needs, or worse, contains terms you did not intend but, nonetheless, were given your electronic “sign-off.” To address these problems, I offer the following suggestions:

Print it. If it is important for you to understand an electronic communication or to be clear in your communication, print it off and read it on paper. This serves at least two purposes: 1. It removes the content from the multitasking drug that is your computer or phone and allows you to silence or, better yet, turn off the distraction that usually inhibits your ability to focus, and 2. It improves the reader’s ability to comprehend and remember the contents of the important communication.

For significant transactions, make it clear that the agreement will need to be finalized in one document. This feeds back into “print it” because it will give you an opportunity to read the final document in paper form. It also helps to ensure that your series of discussions made via email or text do not create a binding contract. This intention needs to be expressed in the body of your communications. Most attorneys have a signature block that contains a long disclaimer which may say “this email is not an agreement” or “my name above is not my signature.” In my opinion, and more importantly, the opinion of some Texas Courts of Appeal, this is not always enough to prevent your emails from creating a binding contract or your signature block from being your signature.

Make use of letters of intent (LOI) when communicating electronically. A letter of intent clearly states that the parties do not intend to be bound by the terms of the LOI while memorializing the key terms of a possible future agreement before preparation of the formal agreement begins. For this reason, these documents are commonly used in significant real estate transactions. When negotiating through emails or instant messages, you can use the LOI format to have meaningful exchanges about the terms of an agreement while reducing the chances of becoming committed to an agreement that was unintended or incomplete.

Lastly, begin with the end in mind. If there are certain types of communications that you make frequently, sharpen your saw by taking the time to produce an excellent form, template or checklist to ensure success and clarity. When prepared in deliberate fashion, these tools can address most of the common issues you or your employees deal with in a way consistent with your business practices. In my opinion, the more complex the business transaction, the more likely it is that a checklist will be the best of these tools.

These are interesting times, and we have never been able to communicate or transact business more quickly. Because we can be fast, it is more important than ever to take the time to eliminate distractions, look up from your phone and make sure you are moving in the right direction.

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
BGR.com

How to see if anyone is secretly logging into your Gmail account

At some point, I started spending far more time in my Gmail account every day than I do in any social media app, the constant influx of messages stacking up at the top of my inbox basically replicating the idea of a News Feed for me (a much more useful one, at that). And, depending on where you work, a Gmail account might be even more essential than that, as it can be a connector to a shared Google calendar or Google Docs arrangement.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instant Messaging#Electronic Communication#Swiss Army#The Texas Legislature#Ueta
technewstoday.com

Why Is My Phone Connected to Wifi But No Internet? How to Fix it

Isn’t it annoying when our phone is connected to WiFi but without internet? Well, having a WiFi connection doesn’t necessarily mean you can access the online world. Sometimes, you see an exclamation sign on the WiFi symbol. This clearly indicates that your device is not connected to the internet.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Microsoft starts automatically redirecting Internet Explorer users to Edge

Microsoft will start automatically redirecting Internet Explorer users to its Edge browser over the next few months. Internet Explorer is being retired today, and consumers or businesses still using the browser will start to see a prompt soon that will redirect them to Microsoft Edge instead. The prompt and redirect...
SOFTWARE
technewstoday.com

How to Delete Gmail Account Permanently

Gmail users are fed up with receiving unwanted emails every single day. So, most people try to get rid of their accounts to deal with this permanently. Well, your profile may be hacked, or you would even want to start a new account. Moreover, you may even wish to eliminate some newsletters you had mistakenly subscribed to.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Google
CNET

Embarrassing Search History on the Google App? Here's the Quickest Way to Delete It

If you just cringed after typing something into Google Search on your phone, there's no need to worry. Google offers a quick way to delete your search history in the app from the last 15 minutes. (And your search history isn't the only data Google has on you. Here's an in-depth guide to viewing Google's record of your online activity and minimizing the personal information it can track.)
CELL PHONES
FOXBusiness

Microsoft will no longer host Internet Explorer after 27 years

Microsoft is shutting down Internet Explorer on Wednesday, fulfilling last year's promise to retire the once-dominant browser. Last May, Microsoft revealed that it was planning to end Internet Explorer for certain versions of Windows 10 on June 15, 2022, and that users would be redirected to the company's most recent browser, Microsoft Edge, which was introduced in 2015.
TECHNOLOGY
hypebeast.com

Microsoft Has Officially Retired Internet Explorer

Microsoft has officially retired Internet Explorer after 27 years. Users who attempt to launch the browsers now will be redirected to download Microsoft Edge, the company’s replacement. In May 2021, Microsoft announced that they will kill off Internet Explorer on June 15, 2022. The browser has not been popular amongst most users for a while now. According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, only 0.28% of users rely on Internet Explorer this month, while 66% rely on Chrome and 18% use Safari.
SOFTWARE
Engadget

Save 25 percent on this PDF editing and management app

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. If you work in a digital environment that requires frequent document sharing, you might have come across PDFs once, twice or multiple times per week. The file type is prevalent because it’s lightweight, visually appealing and almost universally supported on every device and browser. However, for all of its convenience, this format is prohibitively difficult to edit unless you have special tools.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Microsoft's Defender online security tool is now available to consumers

It took awhile, but Microsoft Defender is now generally available for all your personal devices, not just Windows PCs and businesses. The new Defender for individuals gives Microsoft 365 subscribers an online tool that bolsters the existing malware and phishing security measures you're (hopefully) using. It extends Windows' anti-malware safeguards to Android, iOS and macOS. You'll also receive security alerts, as well as solutions and tips. You can manage a whole family's security from a central dashboard, and view the antivirus systems you already use (including third-party software).
SOFTWARE
CNET

Boost Your Privacy by Changing These Browser Settings Right Now

Privacy is more of a priority than ever for browser developers, but they still may not be doing as much as you'd like in fighting pervasive ad industry trackers. You can take your online privacy into your own hands and outsmart that online tracking, though. One of the best and easiest ways to start is by adjusting some of your browser settings.
TECHNOLOGY
idropnews.com

FAQ | What Is the Nothing Phone 1?

If you’re a big fan of new phone technology, you may have already heard rumblings about something called the Nothing Phone 1. It’s an ambitious, somewhat tongue-in-cheek phone from a startup, targeted at those who want an ultra-flexible phone experience at mid-range prices. Here’s everything we know.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Fix the “Device Not Migrated” Error in Windows 10

Sometimes, one of your external devices might stop working abruptly without a warning. If you’ve tried reconnecting the device, using a different USB port, or even connecting the device to another computer without luck, there’s a chance the device hasn’t migrated. On a Windows computer, devices “migrate”...
SOFTWARE
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
8K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy