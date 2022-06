LOS ANGELES -- Cleveland manager Terry Francona couldn't contain his smile after his Guardians defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 in 10 innings Friday night. The Guardians had only one hit after the fourth inning and what could have been two potentially-fatal errors, but they also got clutch pitching from their bullpen and a couple of heads up plays on defense for their season-best fifth straight win.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO