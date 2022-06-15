ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Another former Seminole joins Willie Taggart at Florida Atlantic

By Dustin Lewis
 3 days ago

Five former Seminoles are now suiting up for Florida Atlantic in 2022.

Nearly 20 scholarship players have transferred out of Tallahassee since the conclusion of the 2021 season. A mass exodus occurred throughout December and following the end of spring practice. While most of those players have found new homes, there are still a few searching for their next destination ahead of the fall.

In late May, former Florida State wide receiver Jordan Young transferred to Florida Atlantic. Young originally entered the transfer portal on April 14, just days after the Seminoles' spring game.

The Georgia native is the fifth former Seminole to transfer to Florida Atlantic; Carter Boatwright, Jaleel McRae, Malcolm Lamar, Chaz Neal, and Young. Boatwright and McRae joined the Owls earlier this offseason. All five players were in Tallahassee when Willie Taggart was the head coach at Florida State.

During his time with the Seminoles, Young appeared in 32 games with two starts. He caught 15 passes for 184 yards and one touchdown at Florida State, including a career-high three catches for 33 yards against North Carolina State last fall. Despite having tantalizing potential, Young was unable to put it all together in Tallahassee.

After an up and down passing game last year, Florida State made it a point of emphasis to improve its wide receiver room over the offseason. The Seminoles signed four transfers; Winston Wright Jr, Mycah Pittman, Johnny Wilson, and Deuce Spann.

Pittman and Wilson look primed to contribute after their performances during the spring. Wright is recovering from a leg injury that he suffered in a car accident but there is growing optimism he'll be able to play during the fall.

TALLAHASSEE, FL
