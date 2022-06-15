ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Jose Ramirez powers Guardians to win over Rockies in 10 innings

By Dennis Georgatos
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago
DENVER — José Ramírez doubled home the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, lifting the Guardians to a 4-3 win over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night.

Ramírez also had a two-run single and Josh Naylor doubled twice and had an RBI hit for the Guardians. Charlie Blackmon hit his 10th home run of the season, a tying two-run drive in the bottom of the seventh inning, and C.J. Cron had a run-scoring triple for the Rockies.

Ramírez ground sharply into right field on the first pitch he saw from Robert Stephenson (0-1), scoring designated runner Amed Rosario from second base.

Bryan Shaw (2-0) pitched a scoreless ninth for the victory and Emmanuel Clase got three outs for his 12th save as the Guardians tagged out designated runner Blackmon in a rundown between home and third for the first out in the 10th before Cron grounded into a game-ending double play.

Guardians starter Shane Bieber, in his first appearance at Coors Field, took a 3-1 lead into the seventh inning but could not hold it. Brian Serven hit a one-out single and Sam Hilliard struck out before Blackmon connected on a 1-1 pitch from Bieber, pulling the Rockies into a 3-3 tie. It was the Blackmon’s 201st career homer, tying him with Dante Bichette for the sixth-most in franchise history.

Bieber went 6⅔ innings and allowed three runs on nine hits. He struck out seven.

The Guardians opened the scoring in the third on Ramírez’s two-run single off Antonio Senzatela. The Guardians made it 3-1 on Naylor’s run-scoring single in the sixth.

Senzatela went six innings and allowed eight hits and three runs, two earned. He struck out four and walked one.

Trainer's room

Guardians: Right-hander Aaron Civale is slated to make another rehab start Wednesday for Triple-A Columbus as he works to return from left glute soreness. Placed on the 15-day injured list May 22, Civale could rejoin the Guardians next week during their series at Minnesota, manager Terry Francona said.

Rockies: Outfielder Kris Bryant was on the field prior to the game taking batting practice. He continues to work toward returning from a lower back strain that has caused him to miss 19 games over separate stints on the injured list.

