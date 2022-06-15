ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

WATCH: Ty France Extends Mariners' Lead Over Twins With Two-Run Blast

By Inside the Mariners Staff
Inside The Mariners
Inside The Mariners
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DYgnT_0gB72CZB00

France's 10th home run of the season gave the Mariners a 4-0 lead.

SEATTLE — The Mariners flexed their muscles against Twins starter Joe Ryan, putting a pair of two-run home runs on the board in the fourth and fifth innings of Tuesday night's game.

Third baseman Eugenio Suárez claimed the first, then first baseman Ty France followed up with one of his own the very next frame. With two outs and shortstop Dylan Moore on second, France launched a 79.3 MPH slider from Ryan over the left field wall and into Minnesota's bullpen.

The two-run blast traveled 395 feet and registered an exit velocity of 101.8 MPH, giving France his 10th home run of the season and extending the Mariners' lead to 4-0.

Watch it below:

Go Inside the Mariners

WATCH: Eugenio Suárez Gives Mariners Lead With Two-Run Shot vs. Twins

J.P. Crawford Scratched From Mariners' Lineup vs. Twins

Reviewing Robbie Ray's Underwhelming Start to His Mariners Career

Mariners Seeing Resurgence From Cal Raleigh

3 Up, 3 Down: Chris Flexen Keeps Damage to Minimum, Gets Little Run Support in Mariners' 3-2 Loss to Twins

Mariners Minute: Another Offensive Dud in 3-2 Loss to Twins

WATCH: Mariners OF Taylor Trammell Homers vs. Twins

Ranking Mariners' Positional Needs 7 Weeks Out From Trade Deadline

Analysis: 2 Recently DFA'd Players Who May Intrigue Mariners

3 Up, 1 Down: Robbie Ray Shines, But Mariners Held to One Hit in Rubber Match Loss to Red Sox

3 Up, 3 Down: Unlikely Heroes Power Mariners to 7-6 Walk-Off Win Over Red Sox

3 Up, 3 Down: Marco Gonzales Walks Career-Worst Six in Mariners' 4-3 Loss to Red Sox

Mariners Trade-a-Day: Chris Stratton

Expectations For Ken Giles in Impending Return With Mariners

Follow Us!

Subscribe to Locked On Mariners—the only FREE daily podcast covering the Seattle Mariners every day, Monday through Friday.

Or listen to listen the show on your podcast platform of choice!

Follow us on Twitter @InsideMariners , @LO_Mariners and @danegnzlz .

Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SB Nation

Nick Castellanos’ son tried to help his dad by blinding the pitcher

As a parent it’s your job to always have your kid’s back, but it’s nice to see the favor returned sometimes. The Phillies hosted the Marlins on Wednesday afternoon, and naturally Nick Castellanos’ son has great seats. The wily kid used them for all they were worth, holding up a foil baseball card and trying to shine glare into the opposing pitcher’s eyes like a true champion.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Mariners' Ray loses no-hitter on grounder off his own glove

SEATTLE (AP) — Mariners left-hander Robbie Ray lost a no-hit bid with two outs in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels when he let a ground ball bounce off his glove. Max Stassi hit a high chopper Friday night toward the mound that went right over Ray's...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Mariners' Abraham Toro batting seventh on Thursday

Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Toro will start at third base on Thursday and bat seventh versus right-hander Shohei Ohtani and the Angels. Sam Haggerty moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Toro for 7.5 FanDuel points...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
numberfire.com

Athletics starting Luis Barrera in right field on Wednesday night

Oakland Athletics outfielder Luis Barrera is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Barrera will operate in right field after Seth Brown was positioned in left and Chad Pinder was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Josh Winckowski, our models project Barrera to score 10.2 FanDuel points...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Gonzales
Person
Chris Flexen
Person
Ken Giles
Person
Eugenio Suárez
Person
Chris Stratton
Person
Ty France
Person
Dylan Moore
ClutchPoints

Jon Rahm has ball stolen by two kids at the US Open

As an experienced PGA star, world no. 2 Jon Rahm has seen it all on the Tour. Well, maybe not all. On day one of the US Open at The Country Club, Rahm experienced something for the first time in his professional career: a human hazard. The defending US Open...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mph#Red Sox 3
Inside The Mariners

Inside The Mariners

Seattle, WA
10
Followers
12
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheMariners brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Seattle Mariners.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/mariners

Comments / 0

Community Policy