Catherine Cortez Masto wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Nevada primary election.

Bethany Khan: bkhan@culinaryunion226.org ▪ (702) 387-7088. Culinary Union ran the largest political effort in Nevada during the 2022 Midterms. Las Vegas, NV - The Culinary Union ran the largest political effort in Nevada during the 2022 Midterms. Over the course of the 2022 primary, the Culinary Union ran its largest primary political program to date. The field team, which was the largest in state, had over 120 canvassers who knocked on over 24,000 doors and had thousands of conversations with voters in neighborhoods and in casino/hotel employee dining rooms on the Las Vegas Strip and in Downtown Las Vegas. The Culinary Union also ran a robust and comprehensive political and communications program that included mailers, digital, phone banking, and polling.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO