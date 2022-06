Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton has been fighting to keep the State of Illinois on the path to being the best place to work, live and raise a family. Running for re-election to a second term in 2022, Lt. Gov. Stratton, alongside Governor JB Pritzker, has for the past three years created jobs, increased the minimum wage, and access to quality health care, and with strong leadership, guided the State of Illinois through the pandemic. Together, they are committed to fighting every day for the people of Illinois.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO