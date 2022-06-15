ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lyon, MI

Mattawan ends South Lyon’s reign, dethroning the defending D1 champs with 3-1 win in quarterfinals

By Matthew Mowery
The Oakland Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleADRIAN — The rally never came, ending the reign. There will be a new Division 1 softball state champion this season, after Mattawan dethroned defending champion South Lyon in Tuesday’s quarterfinal at Adrian College, jumping ahead early, and ensuring that the Lions never rallied in a 3-1...

