Dragon Ball Super Chapter 85 is almost here, and it's expected to continue the intense and long fight between the Saiyan heroes and the Gas of the Heeter Force. The previous chapter ended in a cliffhanger, with Vegeta saying that he just keeps getting stronger thanks to the power of his Ultra Ego transformation, but will the Saiyan Prince's most powerful form be enough to take Gas down? Major spoilers have been leaked ahead of the manga chapter's release, providing answers to questions and revealing another powerful transformation!

COMICS ・ 1 DAY AGO