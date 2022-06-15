ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Rio, TX

DHS to level violations against border agents caught up in ‘whipping’ incident

By David Propper
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Multiple horseback border patrol agents who were accused of “whipping” Haitian migrants last September will be disciplined by the Department of Homeland Security, according to a report.

A federal source told Fox News that in the coming days DHS will offer proposals to discipline the agents who then have the chance to defend themselves. The charges will be “administrative violations” and not criminal, which the agents were cleared of earlier this year.

Images at the US-Mexico border showing federal agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, attempting to stop migrants from entering the country provoked outrage, particularly among many Democratic lawmakers. Some accused the agents of using their long reins meant to control the horses as whips against the migrants and an investigation was later launched.

The photographer who snapped the photos said at the time the images had been “misconstrued” as showing abusive behavior.

President Joe Biden was outraged by the incident and vowed there would be consequences.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers attempt to contain Haitian migrants as they cross the Rio Grande from Ciudad Acuna into Del Rio.
AFP via Getty Images
A US Border Patrol agent on a horse uses the reins to try and stop a Haitian migrant in Rio Grande in Texas.
AFP via Getty Images

“It was horrible what you see, what you saw — to see people treated like they did, with horses nearly running them over and people being strapped. It’s outrageous. I promise you, those people will pay,” Biden said days afterward.

The agents were pulled from their normal duties and are prohibited from having contact with migrants.

A US Border Patrol agent is seen on horse using the reins to stop Haitian migrants from entering an encampment.
AFP via Getty Images

