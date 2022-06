(West Fargo, ND) -- Jim Jonas, the newly elected republican State Representative for West Fargo District 13 is preparing to serve in Bismarck. "Austin Schauer and I met with some senior citizens about two weeks ago to hear their concerns. Then I informally met with Sheriff Jesse Jahner and Fire Chief Dan Fuller, and Chief Otterness from West Fargo, because one of the top priorities is public safety," said Jonas.

