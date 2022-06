A new store that offers healthy food for dogs will open in Long Island City Friday. JustFoodForDogs, a California-based company, will open at 47-46 Vernon Blvd. in a space previously occupied by a branch of the real estate firm Modern Spaces. The front entrance to the store is on 48th Avenue and is situated next door to the now-shuttered Bella Via restaurant that closed earlier this year.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO