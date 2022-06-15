ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democratic primary in SC schools chief race too close to call

By Zak Koeske
The State
The State
 3 days ago

The founder of grassroots teachers organization SC for Ed has a sizable lead in the Democratic primary for state schools chief, but it’s too early to say whether she’ll be able to avoid a runoff.

With 96% of precincts reporting , SC for Ed founder Lisa Ellis led all Democratic candidates with 49.8% of the vote, just shy of the share needed to win the nomination outright. Former Anderson 4 superintendent Gary Burgess is running second with about 31% of the vote and Orangeburg state Rep. Jerry Govan has notched 19% in the three-way race, according to unofficial returns.

If the results stand, Ellis and Burgess, the two leading vote-getters, would go head-to-head two weeks from Tuesday in pursuit of the Democratic nomination. If the outstanding ballots push Ellis over the 50% mark, however, she’d avoid a contest with Burgess and win the nomination outright.

A runoff election, if one is necessary, would be held June 28.

Ellis, a teacher and student activities director at Blythewood High School, is best known for founding SC for Ed, a progressive teachers group that in 2019 marched on the State House to demand better pay and working conditions for South Carolina educators .

Burgess is a member of the Anderson County Board of Education and the former superintendent of Anderson County School District 4. He serves as spokesman for Florence County School District 4, has run his own consulting company and taught classes at Converse College and the Citadel, according to his campaign website bio.

Both candidates support pay increases for teachers and want to keep taxpayer dollars in public schools rather than diverting them via vouchers to private or religious schools.

Ellis also favors salary increases for support staff, more robust school mental health services and more equitable school funding.

She said teachers should be free to teach to state standards without fear of politically-motivated punishment or censorship.

Burgess said he wants more support and better professional development opportunities for educators.

The winner of the likely runoff between Ellis and Burgess will face off in November against either Kathy Maness or Ellen Weaver, who finished first and second in Tuesday’s Republican primary.

The State

The State

Columbia, SC
3K+
Followers
418
Post
926K+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

