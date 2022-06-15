ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Results from the South Carolina 2022 statewide primary elections

By Maayan Schechter
The State
The State
 3 days ago

Election night in South Carolina is done, sort of.

There are a handful of races that will be sorted out two weeks from now in the state’s June 28 runoff.

But we know which Democrat will face Republican incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster in November, and we have results for the two hotly contested U.S. House races.

We have the results.

Remember, whichever party’s primary you voted in on primary Election Day will determine which runoff races, if any, you’ll be eligible to vote in two weeks from now.

abcnews4.com

SC Primary Election candidates object to certification of results; cite 'serious' problems

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — A pair of candidates who took part in South Carolina's 2022 Primary Elections are objecting the certification of the results from June 14. Bob Musselwhite, who ran as a Republican candidate for governor, and Lauren Martel, who ran as a Republican candidate for attorney general, both say they have received "complaints from numerous sources on how many very serious problems occurred in the election cycle."
State
South Carolina State
abccolumbia.com

Review: 2022 South Carolina primary election

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tuesday’s primaries narrowed down the race for governor of the Palmetto State to two candidates. It was a decisive victory for current Governor Henry McMaster, but things were a little closer on the Democratic side. ABC Columbia’s Alex Tejada has more. Governor (Republican) Henry...
abccolumbia.com

Cunningham speaks out just hours after Democratic governor primary win

Charleston, SC (WCIV) — Democratic Congressman Joe Cunningham, now the nominee for South Carolina Governor, will face off against republican Governor Henry McMaster who has held the title for the past 6 years. But for Cunningham who beat out four other Democratic candidates, the November Gubernatorial race is not...
abccolumbia.com

Clyburn wins in crowded South Carolina primary ballot

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP)– Six Republicans and three Democrats are seeking their parties’ nominations for South Carolina’s open state education superintendent seat in the state’s primaries. Tuesday’s election will also feature a handful of U.S. house primaries and a few statewide office incumbents who are facing challengers. Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn won the chance to run for a 16th term in November. U.S. Reps. Nancy Mace, William Timmons and Tom Rice all face opposition in their primaries. Attorney General Alan Wilson, Secretary of State Mark Hammond and Agriculture Commissioner Hugh Weathers all face opposition in the Republican primary.
Person
Henry Mcmaster
WYFF4.com

South Carolina primary updates

Polls are closed in South Carolina for the primary election. ****CLICK HERE FOR FULL RESULTS WHEN THE POLLS CLOSE AT 7 P.M. AND CONTINUOUS UPDATES THROUGHOUT THE NIGHT****
The Post and Courier

Turnout shows even Tom Rice's neighbors chose Russell Fry over him in GOP primary blowout

MYRTLE BEACH — When the dust finally cleared in South Carolina's 7th Congressional District primary, not even Tom Rice's neighbors voted to keep him in Congress. Faced with the prospect of losing his seat over his vote to impeach former President Donald Trump, Rice was shellacked in the June 14th GOP primary, losing to S.C. House Majority Whip Russell Fry by a more than 25-point margin in a seven-way race many expected to go to a runoff.
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry candidates react to primary elections

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Candidates from around the state are either marching forward on the campaign trail or taking a step back now South Carolinas primary election has come to an end. Some of the biggest races included the Gubernatorial Democratic primary and the SC-01 Republican primary. Former Congressman Joe Cunningham and South Carolina Senator […]
WCBD Count on 2

Clyburn wins; Maness and Weaver in SC education race runoff

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Palmetto State Teachers Association Executive Director Kathy Maness and conservative think tank CEO Ellen Weaver made the runoff Tuesday for South Carolina’s open state education superintendent seat. The Democratic nominee was still up for grabs in one of the most contentious and attention-grabbing races in Tuesday’s primaries. There were also primaries […]
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
