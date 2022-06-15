Results from the South Carolina 2022 statewide primary elections

Election night in South Carolina is done, sort of.

There are a handful of races that will be sorted out two weeks from now in the state’s June 28 runoff.

But we know which Democrat will face Republican incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster in November, and we have results for the two hotly contested U.S. House races.

We have the results.

Remember, whichever party’s primary you voted in on primary Election Day will determine which runoff races, if any, you’ll be eligible to vote in two weeks from now.