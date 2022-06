On June 14, 2022, The Manufacturers’ Association honored outstanding members and organizations at the Association’s 116th Annual Event at PeoplesBank Park, York, PA. The Association’s event also included a Keynote from Captain Richard Phillips, who told his story of survival and leadership during the Somali hostage taking of the Maersk Alabama. Awardee’s from across the Association’s region were recognized including Northumberland County, the Capital Region, Lebanon County and two manufacturers from the York County area were named in the categories of Manufacturing Trailblazer, Manufacturing Innovator, Manufacturing Partner of the Year, Manufacturer of the Year, and Community Investor.

