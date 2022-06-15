ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Lombardo wins GOP primary for Nevada governor, Gilbert cites fraud

By Greg Haas
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20NvPg_0gB6y3kL00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Republican Joe Lombardo has won Tuesday’s primary election and will take on Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak in November.

With 100% of the vote counted by Wednesday morning, Lombardo had more than 45% of the vote in the race to become the GOP nominee for governor. The Associated Press declared Lombardo the winner at 12:21 a.m.

The Clark County sheriff will face Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak, who had 89.5% of the vote in the Democratic primary. The Associated Press has declared Sisolak the winner of the Democratic primary.

Attorney and former boxer Joey Gilbert had 23.8% of the vote. Former U.S. Sen. Dean Heller had 8.5% of the vote, and North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee had 11.4%.

Coming into the primary election, polls showed Lombardo leading with 33% of the vote. Gilbert was second in polling.

Lombardo declared victory in a speech around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

“Tonight isn’t just a victory for our campaign, it’s a win for Nevadans across the state. It’s a win for parents and their children’s education, it’s a win for safer communities, and it’s a win for small business owners,” he said.

In two Facebook posts, Gilbert claimed the vote totals were incorrect and appeared to be preparing to challenge the results.

“I will concede nothing,” he wrote. “No one likes No Show Joe and he absolutely is not beating me, and will not beat me in a fair fight/race. There’s a reason a real fighter with real legal teams is in this fight. We fix our elections, and we fix everything.”

Lombardo carried a heavy advantage in name recognition in Southern Nevada over most of the other candidates for governor. He became a household name in Nevada following the 2017 mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip, appearing daily in news conferences as police sorted out the deadliest shooting carried out by a single person on U.S. soil.

Heller, Gilbert and Lombardo performed well in a May 25 debate featuring five of the top Republican candidates for governor.

Victor Young
2d ago

He is a Democrat running as a Republican...thanks Republican voters....two Democrats running for Governor in November

Guest
2d ago

Start packing Sisolak - you've done enough damage in 1 term than a guy with 4 terms could do.

Dyna Williams
2d ago

This man will governed Nevada as dictator, he has no plan to change the inflation because his not God . His plan is to stop the snap for all hard working Nevadians and raise their taxes . GOP can make the inflation worse , be careful what you wish for . He will undo the Democrats policy who helped the Nevada during pandemic. Republicans are only after power but no policy for Americans.

8 News Now

8 News Now

