FEMA continues approving disaster assistance

By Anna Padilla
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – FEMA is still approving disaster assistance but there is hope for those who got denied. The agency says they have approved more than 1,000 applications totaling $3.2 million.

Those who have been denied can still appeal the decision. The state of New Mexico is separately offering debris removal for residents in Mora and San Miguel counties. FEMA is also encouraging those who live near the fire to apply for flood insurance ahead of the monsoon season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

