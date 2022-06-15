FEMA continues approving disaster assistance
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – FEMA is still approving disaster assistance but there is hope for those who got denied. The agency says they have approved more than 1,000 applications totaling $3.2 million.
Story continues belo w
- Crime: Teen arrested for March downtown Albuquerque murder
- Government: New laws starting July 1 in New Mexico
- Albuquerque: Albuquerque restaurant forced to include inflation surcharge to make ends meet
- KRQE En Español: Miercoles 15 de Junio 2022
- Top Story: Three new speed cameras installed along Albuquerque streets
Those who have been denied can still appeal the decision. The state of New Mexico is separately offering debris removal for residents in Mora and San Miguel counties. FEMA is also encouraging those who live near the fire to apply for flood insurance ahead of the monsoon season.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.
Comments / 0