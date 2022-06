RelaxNation, a 48-acre campground outside Lehighton in Carbon County, is now under new ownership. A group of investors purchased the property for $3.8 million this month with a plan to update and improve the year-round camground, according to a release from Jeff Barber with Lehigh Financial Group, who arranged the financing. The group, which includes investors Deepak Bhatnagar, Kuldeep Kumar, Dilbag Singh and Namrata Sharma, said that it expects improvements to be done by the end of this year.

LEHIGHTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO