SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California is the state where you’re most likely to lose your car to theft. The state leads the nation with more than 187,000 car thefts reported in 2020, according to Insurance.com, and officials say some vehicles are more susceptible to theft than others. Bakersfield emerges as the epicenter of the latest […]

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO