El Salvador vs. USMNT score, ratings: Jordan Morris rescues late point with header in injury time

By Roger Gonzalez, Chuck Booth
CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJordan Morris came off the bench and rescued a point for the United States men's national team in a 1-1 draw at El Salvador on Tuesday in Concacaf Nations League play. Morris, the all-time leading scorer in the competition's history with five goals, headed home a cross by getting inside his...

www.cbssports.com

Daily Mail

FIFA reveal the 16 host cities for the 2026 World Cup across United States, Canada and Mexico... with Los Angeles, New York, Vancouver and the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City among venues for expanded 48-team tournament

FIFA has announced the 16 host cities for the 2026 World Cup, which will be staged in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Matches will be played in 11 locations across America: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Seattle. Canadian...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022: Who stood out for USMNT in June matches?

After four games in 14 days, quite a bit. The first two matches, against fellow World Cup entrants Morocco and Uruguay, gave the Americans a good look at the type of competition they’ll be up against later this year in Qatar. The last two, CONCACAF Nations League contests versus...
MLS
The Center Square

Kansas City one of 16 cities getting 2026 World Cup soccer matches

(The Center Square) – Kansas City was selected on Thursday as one 16 cities for FIFA World Cup soccer matches in 2026. One of the key elements for the bid needs to be completed by Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson. Senate Bill 652, sponsored by Minority Leader John Rizzo, D-Kansas City, exempts the local sales tax on all admission charges to the World Cup soccer tournament games. The bill was passed by the legislature on May 12 and is required by FIFA after previous host countries raised taxes during the tournament games. Parson signed six other bills into law earlier Thursday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

FIFA announces 2026 World Cup host cities

The host cities for the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, were announcd by FIFA on Thursday. FIFA announced its selection at a glitzy event in New York, narrowing a final pool of 17 U.S.-based stadiums in 16 cities, plus three each from Mexico and Canada. An initial list of 49 US stadiums was winnowed down over a years-long bid process to the final group. FIFA says the U.S. will host 60 games, while Mexico and Canada will host 10 games apiece. The list of host cities and stadiums is as follows: Atlanta: Mercedes-Benz Stadium Boston: Gillette Stadium Dallas: AT&T Stadium Guadalajara: Estadio Akron Houston: NRG Stadium Kansas City: Arrowhead Stadium Los Angeles: SoFi Stadium Mexico City: Estadio Azteca Miami: Hard Rock Stadium Monterrey:  Estadio BBVA New York/New Jersey: MetLife Stadium Philadelphia: Lincoln Financial Field San Francisco/Bay Area: Levi’s Stadium Seattle: Lumen Field Toronto: BMO Field Vancouver: BC Place Which cities missed the cut? Cincinnati: Paul Brown Stadium Denver: Empower Field at Mile High Edmonton: Commonwealth Stadium Nashville: Nissan Stadium Orlando: Camping World Stadium Washington, DC/Baltimore: M&T Bank Stadium RelatedHow the summer of 2021 started the USMNT on the road to World Cup 2022Wales head coach Rob Page says USMNT World Cup opener is 'winnable'FIFA set to announce World Cup 2026 host cities on June 16
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Weston Mckennie
Person
Brenden Aaronson
Person
Paul Arriola
SPORTbible

Monterrey's Stadium Has Been Selected To Host Games At The 2026 World Cup

It has been confirmed that C.F. Monterrey's picturesque Estadio BBVA stadium in Mexico has been selected to host games at the 2026 World Cup. On Thursday night, FIFA confirmed the 16 cities across the USA, Canada and Mexico that will host the World Cup in 2026, with Miami, Dallas, Los Angeles, Seattle and Houston featuring in the list.
FIFA

