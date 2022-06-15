El Salvador vs. USMNT score, ratings: Jordan Morris rescues late point with header in injury time

The host cities for the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, were announcd by FIFA on Thursday. FIFA announced its selection at a glitzy event in New York, narrowing a final pool of 17 U.S.-based stadiums in 16 cities, plus three each from Mexico and Canada. An initial list of 49 US stadiums was winnowed down over a years-long bid process to the final group. FIFA says the U.S. will host 60 games, while Mexico and Canada will host 10 games apiece. The list of host cities and stadiums is as follows: Atlanta: Mercedes-Benz Stadium Boston: Gillette Stadium Dallas: AT&T Stadium Guadalajara: Estadio Akron Houston: NRG Stadium Kansas City: Arrowhead Stadium Los Angeles: SoFi Stadium Mexico City: Estadio Azteca Miami: Hard Rock Stadium Monterrey: Estadio BBVA New York/New Jersey: MetLife Stadium Philadelphia: Lincoln Financial Field San Francisco/Bay Area: Levi’s Stadium Seattle: Lumen Field Toronto: BMO Field Vancouver: BC Place Which cities missed the cut? Cincinnati: Paul Brown Stadium Denver: Empower Field at Mile High Edmonton: Commonwealth Stadium Nashville: Nissan Stadium Orlando: Camping World Stadium Washington, DC/Baltimore: M&T Bank Stadium RelatedHow the summer of 2021 started the USMNT on the road to World Cup 2022Wales head coach Rob Page says USMNT World Cup opener is 'winnable'FIFA set to announce World Cup 2026 host cities on June 16

