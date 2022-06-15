ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

St. Paul district considers allowing sage-burning ceremonies in schools

redlakenationnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Paul Public Schools is eyeing a new policy allowing and encouraging the Native American practice of smudging - the burning of sage or other sacred herbs...

www.redlakenationnews.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KARE 11

St. Paul Schools close to approving smudging policy

ST PAUL, Minn. — Some time before the pandemic, Johnson High School students were the first to learn about and implement the indigenous practice of smudging within its school. When the students said they wanted to see the act of smudging be allowed throughout the district, St. Paul Public School officials heard them.
SAINT PAUL, MN
lptv.org

COVID-19 Community Levels for 6-17-22 in Lakeland Viewing Area

Based on new data released yesterday by the CDC, nine Minnesota counties are now in the high COVID-19 Community Level rating, including two in the Lakeland viewing area. Itasca and Koochiching counties are currently rated “high” under the CDC’s ratings, which are based on the number of cases and hospital admissions per 100,000 people, as well as the percentage of beds in use. Community levels can indicate how easy it may be to get care for COVID-19 in each county.
LAKELAND, FL
fox9.com

Scott Jensen vows to shake up medical board that's investigated him

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Republican governor candidate Dr. Scott Jensen is promising to overhaul Minnesota's medical board if he wins office, frustrated by the panel's investigations of his medical license. Jensen, a family physician from Chaska, said he's facing a fifth investigation from the Minnesota Board of Medical...
MINNESOTA STATE
cbs3duluth.com

More MN households qualify for federal food assistance

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — More households in Minnesota are qualifying for a federal program that provides assistance with food. And, it comes at a time when inflation has caused grocery prices to rise. The Minnesota Legislature, during its last session, increased the income limit for the Supplemental Nutrition...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Education
Saint Paul, MN
Government
Saint Paul, MN
Education
City
Saint Paul, MN
KEYC

St. Paul schools draft policy on Native American smudging

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - St. Paul Public Schools officials are drafting a new policy to allow and encourage the Native American practice of smudging at schools and events in Minnesota’s second-largest district. Smudging is the cultural practice of burning sage or other sacred herbs for healing and to...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KAAL-TV

Minn. Republican threatens retaliation against medical board

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen has threatened to retaliate against the Minnesota board that oversees doctors as it investigates him for the fifth time. Jensen calls the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice a “juggernaut” that he'll deal with if he’s elected governor. Jensen, a family practice physician...
MINNESOTA STATE
worldnationnews.com

Property owners file federal lawsuit over St. Paul rent control

Describing St. Paul’s new rent control mandate as unconstitutional, two building owners located in Bloomington and Minnetonka have filed a federal lawsuit against the city of St. Paul, the city council, the city mayor’s office and the director of the St. Paul Security Department. and inspection. The civil...
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Systems#Sage#St Paul Public Schools#Native American
Minnesota Reformer

Marvin Anderson explains what Rondo was — and what it can be

Marvin Roger Anderson sat on a concrete ledge, talking about his childhood over the roaring noise of cars speeding nearby. He was in the Rondo Commemorative Plaza, a modest square of grass and gravel named after the historically Black neighborhood in St. Paul where Anderson grew up.  Anderson, 82, conceived of the plaza in 2016. […] The post Marvin Anderson explains what Rondo was — and what it can be appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
SAINT PAUL, MN
redlakenationnews.com

RED LAKE RESERVATION COVID-19 Weekly update - Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Wednesday, June 15, 2022 – COVID-19 Weekly update. At the March Regular Council Meeting, the Red Lake Tribal Council voted unanimously to lift all COVID-19 mandates via Resolution No. 45-2022, 8 for and 0 against. However it is at the discretion of the Program Directors to determine if any COVID-19 Precautions remain in place at their facilities.
RED LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

AG Keith Ellison to probe pool contractor highlighted in WCCO investigation

MINNEAPOLIS -- A major development in a WCCO investigation: Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said Friday that his office has launched an investigation into a pool contractor.It comes two days after WCCO shared the frustration of homeowners who all say they hired Charles Workman to build pools for them. They paid him tens of thousands of dollars upfront, but the work hasn't been done. All together, they're in for more than a million.         We heard their frustrations. And their anguish over paying Workman for a pool they never got."More and more it became pretty obvious we weren't...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
MinnPost

Walz says special session negotiations at an ‘impasse’

In the Star Tribune, Briana Bierschbach writes, “Negotiations over a special session of the Legislature have ‘reached an impasse,’ said Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, leaving billions of dollars from the state’s surplus unspent. The DFL governor and top leaders in Minnesota’s divided Legislature have been meeting for weeks since the regular session ended in May, trying to finalize a deal to pump billions into tax cuts and new spending over the next three years while also leaving billions on the bottom line. But in a meeting Thursday, Senate Republicans said they don’t plan to bring any more offers to the table, Walz said.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

More Minnesota homeowners come forward to accuse pool contractor of unfinished work

MINNEAPOLIS -- New information in a WCCO investigation: several families want to warn others after they say the same pool contractor took their savings and didn't do the job.We first shared their frustration Wednesday night. The number of families we've heard from since is growing, now up to 17. Altogether, they're out more than $1 million. WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle looked into the law, and shares the change families want to see.Kyle and Eva Swenson started making financial sacrifices ahead of welcoming baby Sophia last month. They wanted to build a place to grow their family. A backyard pool was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Mix 97-3

Minnesota Lake Named One of the Clearest in Entire U.S.

If you're looking for a peaceful, pristine, reflective lake, the state of Minnesota is full of them. But one takes the crown as one of the clearest and cleanest in the U.S. As it turns out, this lake receives much of its water from underground springs, giving it some of the clearest water in the entire country.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, June 16

Thursday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,555 newly reported cases and nine reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,740. A person aged 20-25 from Scott County is included in today's newly reported deaths. It marks the 12th person in that age bracket to die from COVID in Minnesota, and the 22nd person 25 and younger to die from the disease in Minnesota since the start of the pandemic.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Indian Affairs Makes Significant Investment to Protect and Preserve Native Languages

WASHINGTON – Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland announced today that the Indian Affairs Office of Indian Economic Development has awarded $7 million in grants under the Living Language Grant Program to 45 American Indian and Alaska Native Tribes and Tribal organizations. The Living Languages Grant Program provides...
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy