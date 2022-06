A 21-year-old Red Lake man was sentenced yesterday in U.S. District Court to seven years in prison for shooting two people on the Red Lake Reservation in 2021. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, on May 5th, 2021, Brennon Allen James Sayers had been arguing loudly with his girlfriend in a vehicle outside of a residence around the Ponemah area of the Red Lake Reservation. One victim lived across the street from the residence and came out yelling at Sayers to stop arguing and fighting with his girlfriend. Another victim was also walking down the road when he encountered Sayers and the first victim.

