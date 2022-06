BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Brookings Bobcats will have a new boys basketball coach next year and it’s a familiar name. David Rohrbach, who coached the Aberdeen Christian boys to the state tournament each of the last 2 seasons and was with them for 8 seasons total, 7 as boys basketball coach. The Knights made the state championship game in 2021. It had to be a difficult decision to leave as the Knights return all of their starters for next season as well.

BROOKINGS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO