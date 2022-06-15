ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blyleven likes this year’s Twins, but knows staying healthy is the key to success

By Mark Ovenden
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Former Twins pitcher and Hall-of Famer Bert Blyleven was in Sioux Falls at the Legends for Kids last week and we had a chance to talk some baseball with him. He’s not happy with how analytical the game has become or with how...

CBS Minnesota

Minnesota high school golf season ends in stunning fashion

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota high school golf season ended with some unique history for the boys in Class AAA.Northfield's defending champ Nate Stevens missed a putt that would have given him the title by himself. Then Edina's Jack Wetzel did the same. For the first time since the three-class system: a three-way tie for the state title."They're great people," said Wetzel, a senior headed to the Gophers next year. "So I'm pretty honored to share it with them."Owen Rexing of Rosemount birdied the last to claim a share of the title."I'm just a little bit in shock from not expecting...
Axios Twin Cities

North Minneapolis hockey arena could be transformed into a roller rink

A former hockey rink in North Minneapolis could be transformed into Roll North, Minneapolis’ only roller skating rink.What’s happening: Eric Moran, a North Minneapolis resident who ran for Park Board last year, is working to make one of his campaign aspirations come true: convert the unused Victory Memorial Ice Arena into a recreational facility. Why it matters: Moran told Axios the new facility would employ local teens, provide a place for kids to go outside of school and bring more business to the neighborhood. What he’s saying: “Hockey is an expensive sport, and I wanted to find something with a low cost and low barrier of entry for everyone," Moran said. "The building just lends itself to roller skating."What’s next: Moran, an IT consultant for Hennepin County by day, is working with elected officials and local businesses on the details. He plans to hold a fundraiser for the project in early September, with a goal of opening in 2024.
Inbox: That's the larger hallmark of his tenure

"This is a sports column, not a dunk tank." That's it! That's the II shirt! Print it! Ship it! There should be an award for a line like that. Of all the T-shirt suggestions Wes has put forth in this column, none created as enthusiastic a response as that one. The readership was really fired up about it.
