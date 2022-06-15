Dawson, Deutsch reelected, Hill elected to Fargo Park Board

(West Fargo, ND) -- Jim Jonas, the newly elected republican State Representative for West Fargo District 13 is preparing to serve in Bismarck. "Austin Schauer and I met with some senior citizens about two weeks ago to hear their concerns. Then I informally met with Sheriff Jesse Jahner and Fire Chief Dan Fuller, and Chief Otterness from West Fargo, because one of the top priorities is public safety," said Jonas.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After an intense wait Tuesday night, Dr. Tim Mahoney was ultimately re-elected Fargo’s mayor. Dr. Mahoney was up against 6 other candidates. All candidates for the Fargo Mayoral race were Arlette Preston, who secured 20.76% of the vote, Shannon Roers Jones, taking in 15.68% of the vote and Hukun Dabar at 10.88% of the vote. Other mayoral candidates were Michael Borgie, Sheri Fercho and Dustin Elliott.
A fire at one of southeastern North Dakota’s oldest churches is being investigated as “suspicious.” The blaze at Maple Sheyenne Lutheran Church near Harwood was reported about 8 a.m. Friday by a passing motorist who saw smoke coming out of the windows. West Fargo Rural Fire Chief Steve Baron was first on the scene. He says there was smoke inside the historic church and a propane tank outside the building. Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says the initial investigation shows “some things that are suspicious.” State and federal agents have joined in the probe. The church was founded about 150 years ago. It is located about 10 miles northwest of downtown Fargo.
FARGO (KFGO) – With two seats up for grabs on the Fargo City Commission, Denise Kolpack was the top vote getter with incumbent Commissioner Dave Piepkorn coming in second to retain his seat. Kolpack, a former Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota executive, took in nearly 14% of...
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) The Valley City Fire Department is helping the Valley City Town & Country Club Golf course keep their greens, green as they work on get their irrigation system fixed. Board members and Country Club workers would like to thank the city of Valley City and the...
FARGO (KFGO) – Five people, including four newcomers, were elected to the Fargo School Board Tuesday, ousting three incumbents. One of those newcomers is Nyamal Dei, and long-time political observers in Fargo think her win may be a historic one for the city: Dei is believed to be the first Black person elected to any office in Fargo’s history.
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Voters head to the polls today on Primary Election Day in North Dakota. The seats that are up for grabs. An early morning fire rips through a South Fargo office building. An historic first for a new U.S. Attorney in North Dakota.
FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn, who won a fourth term in Tuesday’s election, says he believes a Bismarck-based non-profit group that spent thousands of dollars on ads about him, actually boosted his campaign. Piepkorn said people donated money and voted for him because of the...
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – In the District 24 Republican Primary, incumbent representatives Cole Christensen and Dwight Kiefert advanced to the November 8th general election. Christensen received 1,027 votes and Kiefert got 846 votes to advance while Phil Kleymann received 748 votes in the 2022 primary. Due to redistricting...
It looks like another business in West Fargo is closing. According to Inforum, Buffalo Wings Rings closed after only three years in business -- it opened in 2019. The restaurant was owned by Fargo locals, and as of right now, there's no word on what led them to close, but one can imagine.
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Fargo Park Board unanimously approves keeping the Island Park pool in its same spot in addition to an open-air amphitheater. Part of Island Park’s master plan includes replacing the 50 meter competition pool in exchange for more diving boards, a lazy river and improved pools and slides for the kids. Expect to see updated tennis courts, but the park board may have plans to potentially move them to another home.
Some people say that a pizza tastes better if you cut it in squares. And, the main event in this food battle features Fargo-Moorhead’s favorite thin-crust squared circles. Judging a competition between Duane’s House of Pizza and Sammy’s Pizza and Restaurant is not easy. It’s a high-level affair. Did you know that both places are favorites of former U.S. Senator Byron Dorgan?
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Alex Sethre was searching for rocks for his garden at a dumping site when he found something shocking. “I walked up there and I was very surprised to see full, complete tombstones just sitting there out in the open,” said Sethre. He said...
Whether you have a pet already or you plan on getting one, regular health screenings are always encouraged. But there are so many veterinary clinics in Fargo, how can you decide which one to go with? Essentially it depends on four things. Species, cost, proximity, and emergency status. Two Rivers...
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “Last night was fun, and when it ended with 1,000 more votes than my opponent, I felt a lot more comfortable moving forward with this,” says Adam Martin. Last night, Martin won in the polls for Cass County Commission for District 4.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Interstate-94 west exit 349 ramp in Fargo will be temporarily closed due to maintenance beginning on Thursday, June 16. The maintenance is scheduled overnight from 10:00 p.m. on June 16 to 4:00 a.m. on Friday, June 17. Drivers should plan to use an...
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Another restaurant is closing in the metro. In a social media post, the owners of Wings and Rings in West Fargo announces that they have made the difficult decision to close the location. They did not give a reason for the sudden closure. The...
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn, who won a fourth term in Tuesday’s election, says he believes a Bismarck-based group that spent thousands of dollars on negative ads about him back-fired and boosted his campaign. He said people donated money and were voting for him because...
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Minnesota sports stars thank the Maris family for all they do for cancer research and meet with those golfing in the Roger Maris All-Star Week Celebrity Golf Tournament. Seven-time All-Star and former Twins Manager Paul Molitor and two-time Twins World Series champion Kent Hrbek went...
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The NDSU Agriculture Department has its fries and can now eat them, too. A potato developed at the university is now the star of a McDonald’s meal in the form of a French fries. The newest potato added to the ‘approved’ potato list by McDonald’s is the Dakota Russet.
Comments / 0