Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo has exercised his $1.88M player option for next season, according to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype. Giannis’ brother, who turns 30 this summer, saw action in 48 regular-season games last season, including six starts. He averaged 3.6 points and 2.1 rebounds in 9.9. minutes per game. He also saw spot action in eight postseason games after playing 13 postseason contests during the Bucks’ championship run in 2020-21.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 29 MINUTES AGO