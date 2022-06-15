ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Lodge, MT

Evacuation orders slowly lifting in Red Lodge

By Hailey Monaco
 3 days ago
Evacuation orders in Red Lodge were starting to be lifted Tuesday as power began returning to homes and businesses, area emergency officials said at a community meeting in Red Lodge.

Between 80 and 100 people filled the bleachers at Red Lodge High School for the community's first meeting since the Rock Creek floods destroyed roads, bridges and homes in the area.

Western Montana All Hazard Incident Management Team has been brought into town to help deal with finances and logistics going forward.

As of now, the water in town has receded and although there are concerns with the weather, there is no potential for another massive flood, according to emergency-management officials.

The boil water advisory is still in effect, according to fire officials, adding that they are unaware of any known contaminants in the water.

Although the town will take years to get back to where they were at this time last year, the community is doing everything possible to get the town back, Carbon County Commissioner Bill Bullock said at the meeting.

