ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Australia wants 'broad, deep' security ties with Japan, minister says

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vhdmv_0gB6uXT800

TOKYO, June 15 (Reuters) - Australia wants "broad and deep" cooperation with Japan as the two U.S. allies face complex security circumstances in Asia as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, rising inflation and COVID-19 disruption, its defence minister said on Wednesday.

"It is clear that our region faces the most complex set of strategic circumstances we have known since the end of the Second World War," the minister, Richard Marles, told a media conference with his Japanese counterpart, Nobuo Kishi, after talks in Tokyo.

The allies have been increasing defence cooperation as a counterbalance to China's growing military power and influence in Asia.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is spurring a deepening of those ties as concern that what Russia calls its "special operation" could encourage China to use force against self-ruled Taiwan.

Marles said Australia and Japan would use a reciprocal access agreement signed in January to engage in deeper and more sophisticated cooperation that would strengthen their militaries' interoperability.

The access pact provides a legal bases for Australian and Japanese forces visiting each other's countries and establishes a framework for cooperation.

Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Washington Examiner

If China ends up invading Taiwan, it started last weekend

China’s latest aggressive military activities near Taiwan have many observers speculating if, or when, Beijing will invade the island democracy. If China does end up moving against the island, the process started last weekend, when Beijing made yet another assertive messaging effort and Washington did the exact opposite. When...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Marles
Person
Nobuo Kishi
Daily Mail

FBI seizes electronic data from retired four-star general who led US forces in Afghanistan amid claims he illegally lobbied in favor of Qatar during Saudi Arabian blockade in 2017

The FBI has seized electronic data of a retired four-star general who made false statements and withheld 'incriminating' documents about his role in an illegal foreign lobbying campaign on behalf of the wealthy Persian Gulf nation of Qatar, authorities say. New federal court filings have outlined a potential criminal case...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Japan scrambles jets as warplanes from Russia and China approach airspace during Quad summit

Japan says it scrambled fighter jets on Tuesday to respond to the approach of Russian and Chinese warplanes near its airspace, in what Tokyo called a “provocation” as it hosts a meeting of world leaders including Joe Biden.Addressing a virtual press conference, Japanese defence minister Nobuo Kishi said that the move by Beijing and Moscow was likely planned to coincide with Japan’s hosting of the Quad meeting with its allies the US, Australia and India. Tokyo is hosting its first ever informal gathering of Quad nations, which has seen leaders of all four nations — Fumio Kishida, Joe Biden, Anthony...
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

US to China: We’re hosting world’s largest naval exercise, in Pacific

The U.S. is hosting the world’s largest naval war games in the Pacific ocean this summer in a loud message to China. All four members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (also known as “The Quad”) and at least five countries from the South China Sea will be in attendance.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Ukraine#Foreign Policy#Japanese#Australian
Daily Mail

Ukrainian general threatens to destroy £2.7billion 'umbilical cord' bridge linking Russia to Crimea using long-range Western weapons

A top Ukrainian general this week threatened to destroy a huge bridge that links Russia to the occupied Crimean peninsula using long-range Western weapons. Major General Dmytro Marchenko said on Wednesday night that Kyiv considered the 745-foot Kerch bridge a legitimate military target in his country's on-going war against Vladimir Putin's invading forces.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Australia
Country
China
Daily Mail

Fury as Putin swimsuit-wearing Russian model is allowed on the Cannes red carpet after backing the Ukraine war and cutting up her Chanel bags in protest at Western sanctions

The Cannes Film Festival has been slammed for allowing pro-Putin influencer and model onto the red carpet. Victoria Bonya, 42, posted pictures snapped of her attending the event, despite organisers restricting access to Russians with Kremlin links. A video from Variety shows the arrival of the model, businesswoman and influencer,...
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

Reuters

478K+
Followers
340K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy