City of Beaumont opens the door to major residential/commercial development

The Dam B Community in eastern Tyler County is once again fighting a proposed halfway house for parolees from Texas prisons that wants to operate in the community. In the summer of 2021, the community was made aware of an organization known as Restorative Justice Ministries Family Service Center which had acquired a long abandoned motel located on Highway 190 about a half-mile west of the bridge crossing over Lake Steinhagen. The RJMFSC organization, which is not affiliated with the Restorative Justice Ministries of Texas based in Huntsville, purchased the property and had begun rehabilitating the property with a purpose to house parolees transitioning back into society.

TYLER COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO