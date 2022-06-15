ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

City of Beaumont opens the door to major residential/commercial development

By MELLO STYLES
KFDM-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEAUMONT — The City of Beaumont has voted to move forward...

kfdm.com

virtualbx.com

New Construction – Administration Building – Gulf Credit Union (Subbid)

Project includes construction of a new Administration Building, the proposed building is two stories and is approximately 17,192 sf. The first floor is approximately 12,520 sf and the second floor is approximately 4,672 sf. It will consist of relaxation room, an office; department; storage; MDF room; conference room and restrooms.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Beaumont, TX
MySanAntonio

Beaumont's getting a new cancer center

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The new center is expected to increase access to leading-edge cancer care, which will allow patients to receive high-quality care "with minimal disruption to their lives – cancer care that is truly close to home for patients and their loved ones,” Texas Oncology – Beaumont Medical Director Dr. Scott McKenney said at a Wednesday groundbreaking for the center.
BEAUMONT, TX
therecordlive.com

Orange HOT funds spark visitor center

Orange City Council approved spending $500,000 of hotel occupancy tax funds to renovate the first floor of the old City Hall building on Green Avenue Tuesday morning. Also, longtime Public Works Director Jim Wolf announced his retirement. "Sometimes it's time," he said. "I've been here 23 years and it's been...
ORANGE, TX
kjas.com

Community again opposes proposed halfway house at Dam B

The Dam B Community in eastern Tyler County is once again fighting a proposed halfway house for parolees from Texas prisons that wants to operate in the community. In the summer of 2021, the community was made aware of an organization known as Restorative Justice Ministries Family Service Center which had acquired a long abandoned motel located on Highway 190 about a half-mile west of the bridge crossing over Lake Steinhagen. The RJMFSC organization, which is not affiliated with the Restorative Justice Ministries of Texas based in Huntsville, purchased the property and had begun rehabilitating the property with a purpose to house parolees transitioning back into society.
TYLER COUNTY, TX
#Kfdm
KFDM-TV

Taxpayers line up to appeal skyrocketing appraised home values

JASPER COUNTY — Monday was the deadline for taxpayers to file appeals against heightened property appraisal values and there was a line of people filing those grievances at the Jasper County Central Appraisal District Office in downtown Jasper, according to Steve W Stewart with our media partner, KJAS. Many...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Congratulations Deputy Davarjaye Daniel!

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A big welcome to the newest and youngest deputy in the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement officers from local, state and federal agencies swore in 10-year-old Davarjaye Daniels of Houston in a ceremony at the Jury Impaneling Room. Capt. Crystal Holmes says officers wanted to honor the wishes of Davarjaye, who has terminal brain cancer.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Antioch Missionary Baptist Church fuels up the faithful with gas giveaway

BEAUMONT, Texas — With gas prices on the rise along with everything else lately one Beaumont church has taken matters into its own hands by giving away some gas. Deacons from Antioch Missionary Baptist Church on the south side of Beaumont donned orange vests and gassed up church goer's cars after morning services last Sunday according to a Facebook post by the church.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Gardening with Greg - Caring for your Lawn - 6.15.22

This week Greg shares information regarding the care your lawn may need this time of year. Do you have a gardening question for Greg? You can email your question to: Greg@kfdm.com. This segment is sponsored by Southern Nurseries. Call them at: (409) 386-0204 or visit them at: 1370 Highway 96...
SILSBEE, TX
kjas.com

Fire Destroys Kirbyville Home

A fire that broke shortly before noon on Friday destroyed a home south of Kirbyville. The volunteers of the Kirbyville Fire Department were dispatched to a home on County Road 569 a half-mile east of Highway 96 between Kirbyville and Call and arrived to find the structure completely engulfed in flames.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Three-vehicle accident kills one east of Moss Hill

A three-vehicle accident around 4:20 p.m. Thursday, June 16, ended in tragedy with one driver killed and two other drivers injured. The accident took place on SH 105 east of Moss Hill about one mile from the Liberty-Hardin county line. According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, supervisor for the Liberty County...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX

