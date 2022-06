BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — On Wednesday, Rep. Russ Fulcher talked with NewsTalk KBOI's Nate Shelman to talk about a variety of topics including high gas prices and inflation. "It's policies that come out of the town that I'm in right now, that has caused this," Fulcher said. "It's the no drilling on federal lands, no offshore drilling, discouraging the Treasury from financing oil companies... all of that has had a chilling effect on domestic energy production."

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO