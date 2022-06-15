Kathy Kolasa: Gummies a great vitamin D-livery device

If you missed actor Matthew McConaughey’s comments at the White House recently, take 20 minutes to watch him on YouTube. Eating healthy and being physically active supports mental health.

Q My doctor recommended I take a vitamin D supplement. It seems like the only options are “gummies” or those huge “horse” pills that I can’t swallow. I tried a gummy, and it was yummy. Are they really as good for me as the tablets? JM, Winterville

A Melisa Pasli, a third-year Brody medical student had fun thinking about your question. Here is what she wants you to know.

Who doesn’t love to chew on a delectable, mouthwatering gummy of their choosing? To think that these yummy, chewy treats also could provide vitamin D and other nutrients seems impossible. Lots of people would enjoy getting their vitamins in ways that don’t have a medicine or unusual smell or are difficult to swallow. Please note, we are talking about special gummies that have the supplement facts label on them, not the candy gummies that have a nutrition facts label.

We did not find a regular gummy candy (with nutrition facts label) that had added nutrients. Let me assure you that the supplement gummies aren’t just candy. There is at least one study that showed your body might use vitamin D3 gummies as well or better than tablets — that the vitamin D might be better absorbed as the gummy makes the journey from the mouth to the stomach. As we chew the gummies, digestion begins right away! But before you reach for gummy supplements to get your vitamin D, think about the foods that give you vitamin D like salmon and other oily fish; mushrooms exposed to sunlight; fortified milks, yogurt, orange juice, breakfast cereals and tofu; and eggs and liver.

Vitamin D supplementation is essential to keep our bones healthy and strong. Vitamin D is needed for absorbing calcium from the things we eat and drink and can even enhance our immune system. As adults age, they tend to take more medicines, vitamins, and minerals for a variety of health conditions. Getting enough vitamin D and calcium are even more important for older women and men at risk of developing osteoporosis. Some health care providers think their patients would take their vitamins more faithfully or in the correct dosage if vitamins are enjoyable and palatable.

Pregnant women, too, may need vitamin D supplements if they don’t get enough from food or from the sun to help their baby grow strong bones and teeth. In one study, up to 1 in 3 pregnant women were unable to take the vitamin D tablets their doctor prescribed because of the type of pill they had to take. And some children, especially those who do not get outdoors or have food allergies, may need a vitamin D supplement. Many people who take a daily vitamin-mineral pill think they are getting all the nutrients they need without realizing that the companies can’t add enough vitamin D to the multivitamin without making the tablets too big to swallow.

You didn’t say what dosage your doctor recommended, but everyone should read the supplement facts label to see how much is in the product. Adults 19-70 years need 1,000 mg per day. Choose vitamin D3 for your supplement. If your intake has been too low and your doctor found you were deficient, your dosage may need to be higher. Ask your doctor what dosage they recommend, as the amount can vary depending on any other medications or supplements you may be on. This would also be a great opportunity to talk with your doctor about all the supplements you are interested in taking.

Of course, we must consider the potential disadvantages of eating gummies every day. A typical gummy dietary supplement has 2-3 grams of sugar that gives you about 15 calories in a serving of two. (By the way, the typical candy gummy has 1 gram of sugar in each piece). Luckily, there are options that have less or no sugar at all. If you have children or grandchildren around, make sure to store these safely to avoid accidental overdoses. And if you are on a budget, the gummies generally are more expensive than the tablets.

If you are vegan or consume no animal products, you may have difficulty getting enough vitamin D. Luckily, a gelatin-free gummy option is available. In case you didn’t know, gelatin usually comes from animal products. Yes, we can get vitamin D from sunlight, but with increased sunscreen use (we still need to protect ourselves from skin cancer), vitamin D deficiency is becoming more common in sunny eastern North Carolina. There are also soft gels and liquid preparations of vitamin D available.