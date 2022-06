BEATRICE - Grateful Green has opened its doors in Beatrice. The store sells a variety of hemp and THC products and sits next to the already operational Generation-V on 6th St. The store held its grand opening at 10:00 AM on Friday, with hundreds filing in throughout the day. When people hear the terms “hemp”, “THC”, or even “CBD” many begin to assume they represent forms of marijuana which remains illegal in Nebraska. However, that’s not necessarily true. Grateful Green Director of Operations Nick Zawacki explains.

BEATRICE, NE ・ 22 HOURS AGO