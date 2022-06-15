ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The closest I have ever been to a buzzard

By Phil Gates
The Guardian
 3 days ago
Buzzard: a raptor’s ferocious gaze Photograph: Phil Gates

Buzzards were uncommon here when I first became a Country Diarist, 35 years ago. To watch them then I would need to cross the North Pennines into Cumbria. Now there are few days when I don’t hear their mewing calls in the Durham dales, almost always soaring high above, ever on the lookout for carrion.

Once, on a memorably hot summer afternoon, I watched eight soaring in languid, effortless circles on rising thermals, with hardly a single wing stroke, stacked one above the other like airliners orbiting in a holding pattern. Sometimes, encounters have been more dramatic. This spring I watched as one turned on its back and displayed its talons to another flying alongside. A courting pair, or rival males? I don’t know; the sexes are indistinguishable at that distance.

Most often, they are targets of harassment by other birds. In early April I saw a screeching heron attack one that passed too close to its treetop nest, but crows are the commonest aggressors. There is something very satisfying about the way a buzzard easily dodges and out-turns its tormentors, unflappable unless they become too persistent. Then it wearily drops a wing, turns tail and glides away in a serene, shallow dive, a mile in a minute, while the hapless crows wonder where it went. But, in all these years, buzzards have always been distant apparitions; I’ve never been close to one, until today.

Sunlight streamed between gaps in the foliage of riverbank trees. Through one, I caught sight of scaly yellow legs and talons gripping a branch, just above head height, about 10 metres away. The breeze shifted the branches, revealing beautifully patterned chest feathers, a yellow and black hooked bill and the raptor’s ferocious gaze. Neither of us blinked, for perhaps 20 seconds. Finally, it stretched its wings, turned, released its grip and allowed itself be carried away on its element, the air; disdainfully, as if I had been another tiresome crow.

I doubt I’ll ever be this close to a wild, live buzzard again. Later, I wondered, did it really happen? Undoubtedly, I had taken a photograph. But that was unnecessary: moments like this are once-in-a-lifetime gifts, indelibly etched in the memory.

• Country Diary is on Twitter at @gdncountrydiary

The Guardian

‘Dropping dead out of trees’: more than 100 corellas in apparent mass poisoning in northern Victoria

The Victorian wildlife watchdog is investigating the deaths of more than 100 long-billed corellas which were found near the Murray River. The birds were discovered by wildlife carer Kirsty Ramadan, who was called to Barmah, near the Victorian/New South Wales border, by the Yorta Yorta centre, to capture a sick long-billed corella on Wednesday. She found 105 long-billed corellas, all dead or dying.
ANIMALS
The Guardian

Elizabeth Rose obituary

My daughter, Elizabeth Rose, who has died aged 33 from the effects of Crohn’s disease, was a talented artist and curator and disability advocate who documented her illness on social media. Elizabeth developed Crohn’s in her teenage years and thereafter led an extraordinary artistic life, despite the steady progression...
OBITUARIES
Whiskey Riff

Dumbest Man On Earth Sneaks Up On Bear, Kicks It, & Promptly Gets Mauled

Just when you think you can’t see anything that is this stupid, the internet once again, never ceases to amaze. Rule #1 with any wildlife is that surprising them is not a good idea. And Rule #2 is probably, umm… don’t kick animals with big sharp teeth and big sharp claws. Even though a bear can hear and smell far better than any human, it’s surprising how many times a person can sneak right up on them. But usually, when […] The post Dumbest Man On Earth Sneaks Up On Bear, Kicks It, & Promptly Gets Mauled first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buzzard
LiveScience

Asian elephant mom carries dead calf for weeks, new eye-opening videos reveal

Asian elephants, like their African cousins, seem to mourn their dead, sometimes even carrying their lost infants in their trunks for days or weeks, new research finds. Whether elephants understand death in the same way humans do is unknown — and probably unknowable. But Asian elephants (Elephas maximus) are social creatures, and the new research adds to the evidence that they experience some sort of emotional response when they lose one of their own.
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

Archeologists Unearth 2100-Year-Old Burial of Woman on a Bronze ‘Mermaid Bed’

Experts have discovered an antiquity interment of a woman lying on a bronze mattress, located at the northern Greek metropolis of Kozani. It was built during first century B.C. The Discovery of 2100-Year-Old Burial. The observation tower was somewhere close to the northern Greek metropolis of Kozani and goes all...
SCIENCE
