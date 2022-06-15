ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Earth County, MN

1 Dead, Adult And 3 Kids Hurt In Blue Earth County Crash

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

GOOD THUNDER, Minn. (WCCO) — A driver is dead and four others, including three children, were injured Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in southern Minnesota.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says it occurred at about 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 39 and 148th Street, near Good Thunder.

The driver of the vehicle traveling eastbound on 148th Street was pronounced dead at the scene. They were the sole passenger.

Four passengers in the other vehicle involved, which was heading southbound on the highway, were hurt in the collision. The adult driver and three children inside were “treated and released at the scene,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting in the investigation.

