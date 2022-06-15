ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Jose Ramirez drives Guardians past Rockies in 10th

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P3Z3w_0gB6tCDK00

Josh Naylor had three hits and Jose Ramirez drove in three runs and hit a tiebreaking double in the 10th inning as the Cleveland Guardians beat the Colorado Rockies 4-3 in Denver on Tuesday night.

Amed Rosario had two hits and scored twice, Bryan Shaw (2-0) pitched one inning of relief and Emmanuel Clase got the final three outs for his 12th save for Cleveland, which has won five out of six.

Charlie Blackmon homered and Brian Serven, Yonathan Daza and Jose Iglesias had two hits each for Colorado.

The Guardians got the go-ahead run in the 10th on Ramirez’s double off Robert Stephenson (0-1), which drove in Rosario.

Blackmon started the bottom of the 10th on second and moved to third on a single but was thrown out on Brendan Rodgers’ chopper in front of home plate. C.J. Cron grounded into a double play to end the game.

Cleveland took the early lead when Steven Kwan led off the game with an infield single, Rosario doubled to center with two outs to put runners on second and third, and both scored on a single to left by Ramirez.

The Rockies got one back against Shane Bieber in the bottom of the inning. Daza led off with a double but was thrown out at third on Rodgers’ force play. Cron then tripled to center to make it 2-1.

The Guardians padded the lead in the sixth, starter Antonio Senzatela’s last inning of work. Ramirez led off with a walk, stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error by Serven. Naylor singled to bring home Ramirez.

Senzatela allowed three runs on eight hits and struck out four in six innings.

Bieber cruised into the seventh, when he ran into trouble. Serven singled with one out and, after Bieber got Hilliard on a grounder, Blackmon homered into the Rockies’ bullpen to tie it. It was his 10th homer of the season.

Daza singled to chase Bieber, but reliever Eli Morgan got the final out. Bieber allowed three runs on nine hits and a walk and struck out seven in 6 2/3 innings.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yonathan Daza
Person
Amed Rosario
Person
Charlie Blackmon
Person
Emmanuel Clase
Person
Brendan Rodgers
Person
Shane Bieber
Person
Robert Stephenson
Sportsnaut

MLB Standings 2022

Before diving into the MLB games today here are the latest MLB standings in 2022. Sportsnaut’s MLB power rankings and
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Guardians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

61K+
Followers
48K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy