Steve Sisolak wins Democratic nomination for governor in Nevada primary election.

COVINGTON, Ky. — The city of Covington and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reached an agreement that will make the construction of the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project a little less painful to residents and businesses in the area. The bridge,built in 1963, was meant to carry 80,000 cars a day....
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Devastating floodwaters that wiped out miles of roads and hundreds of bridges in Yellowstone National Park and swamped scores of homes in surrounding communities moved downstream Wednesday and threatened to cut off fresh drinking water to residents of Montana’s largest city. Heavy weekend rains...
CINCINNATI — Thousands of Ohioans are still without power after severe storms ripped through southern Ohio on Monday evening. More than 200 Duke Energy customers in and around Cincinnati were without power after storms with winds of more than 70 miles per hour hit the area. A little more...
After a week of intense heat, some pleasant relief is coming our way for the weekend. However, it will be a very brief break, as soaring temperatures return quickly. Thanks to a potent ridge of high pressure aloft, much of the eastern half of the country has been baking in dangerous heat and humidity.
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (AP) — Police: Alabama church shooter was 71-year-old man who occasionally attended services, acted alone and now in custody (CLARIFIES: This APNewsAlert has been edited to clarify that the shooter was an occasional attendee of the church). Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This...
COLUMBUS — Emergency Medical Services are one of the only areas of health care that are being directly affected by soaring gas prices, and they are in search of solutions. The state’s average gas price is now more than five dollars. In Central Ohio, it’s no different.
MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio — An entire Ohio village remained in the dark after Monday’s storm, with no clear sign of when the power will return. The village of Mount Gilead still had no power 48 hours after being hit by a storm Monday. Clean-up crews worked to clean...
Thousands are still without power after severe storms moved through Wisconsin Wednesday. Tornado Warnings and Watches were issued in parts of the state as a major storm moved across Wisconsin. Below is a Twitter feed of the latest information from our Spectrum News 1 meteorologists, as well as the National...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Taking the Second Street Bridge next week to evade toll bridges may come with some hefty traffic delays. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) on Thursday announced lane closures would soon begin for inspections on the bridge connecting downtown Louisville with southern Indiana. What You Need To...
OHIO — The National Weather Service confirmed four EF-1 tornadoes touched down amongst the severe storms earlier this week in Ohio. The National Weather Service conducted a storm damage survey in conjunction with Emergency Management Officials in Richland, Ashland and Pike Counties. The EF-1 tornado touched down three miles...
