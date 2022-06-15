ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Steve Sisolak wins Democratic nomination for governor in Nevada primary election.

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Steve Sisolak wins Democratic nomination for...

After Yellowstone, floodwaters menace Montana's largest city

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Devastating floodwaters that wiped out miles of roads and hundreds of bridges in Yellowstone National Park and swamped scores of homes in surrounding communities moved downstream Wednesday and threatened to cut off fresh drinking water to residents of Montana’s largest city. Heavy weekend rains...
BILLINGS, MT
Dangerous heat returns to Kentucky next week

After a week of intense heat, some pleasant relief is coming our way for the weekend. However, it will be a very brief break, as soaring temperatures return quickly. Thanks to a potent ridge of high pressure aloft, much of the eastern half of the country has been baking in dangerous heat and humidity.
KENTUCKY STATE
Police: Alabama church shooter was 71-year-old man who occasionally attended services, acted alone and now in custody (CLARIFIES: This APNewsAlert has been edited to clarify that the shooter was an occasional attendee of the church).

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (AP) — Police: Alabama church shooter was 71-year-old man who occasionally attended services, acted alone and now in custody (CLARIFIES: This APNewsAlert has been edited to clarify that the shooter was an occasional attendee of the church). Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This...
ALABAMA STATE
Updates: See storm damage around Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — Much of Wisconsin was under severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado warnings throughout Wednesday. As severe weather continued to move throughout the state, we gathered damage reports.
Emergency Medical Service providers struggling with high gas prices

COLUMBUS — Emergency Medical Services are one of the only areas of health care that are being directly affected by soaring gas prices, and they are in search of solutions. The state’s average gas price is now more than five dollars. In Central Ohio, it’s no different.
COLUMBUS, OH
Mount Gilead remains in the dark after Monday's severe storm

MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio — An entire Ohio village remained in the dark after Monday’s storm, with no clear sign of when the power will return. The village of Mount Gilead still had no power 48 hours after being hit by a storm Monday. Clean-up crews worked to clean...
MOUNT GILEAD, OH
Severe thunderstorms, possible tornadoes make their way through Wisconsin

Thousands are still without power after severe storms moved through Wisconsin Wednesday. Tornado Warnings and Watches were issued in parts of the state as a major storm moved across Wisconsin. Below is a Twitter feed of the latest information from our Spectrum News 1 meteorologists, as well as the National...
Inspections begin soon on Louisville's nearly 100-year-old bridge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Taking the Second Street Bridge next week to evade toll bridges may come with some hefty traffic delays. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) on Thursday announced lane closures would soon begin for inspections on the bridge connecting downtown Louisville with southern Indiana. What You Need To...
LOUISVILLE, KY
NWS confirms four tornadoes from Monday night's storms

OHIO — The National Weather Service confirmed four EF-1 tornadoes touched down amongst the severe storms earlier this week in Ohio. The National Weather Service conducted a storm damage survey in conjunction with Emergency Management Officials in Richland, Ashland and Pike Counties. The EF-1 tornado touched down three miles...
OHIO STATE

