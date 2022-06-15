ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Monte, CA

2 police officers shot and killed in Los Angeles suburb

By Associated Press
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
EL MONTE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two police officers have been shot and killed while investigating a stabbing in a Los Angeles suburb.

It happened about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday at a motel in El Monte. A statement from the city says the two El Monte Police Department officers were immediately fired upon as they arrived.

They were taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says a suspect died at the scene.

Other details weren’t immediately released. The killings came just one day after a California Highway Patrol officer was shot and critically wounded during a traffic stop.

Gregory Murawski
3d ago

shame a cowardly act upon authoritative figures checking on the welfare of civilians no words could possibly discribe the inhuman horror inflicted upon those who protect and serve my heart aches for the fallen and there families no words could possible describe the criminality ylthey were obviously exposed to and the lack of respect of responders in a position of authority who's concern was for member members of the general public . Devastated that someone had the presence of mind to ambush .

Keith Hanson
3d ago

why dont we say race of officers and shooter? we know the officers weren't black and shooter wasnt white because that would have been the headline.

ABC 10 News KGTV

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

